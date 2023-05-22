The result of yesterday’s elections in Greece saw the Nd party win over 40 percent of the vote. ”Hope has won over pessimism and unity over division. I am proud, I am also moved, because I feel very strongly the responsibility that such an impressive percentage places on my shoulders. I promise to work even harder to honor your trust,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The result secured Nd 145 seats in the next 300-member Parliament. Without reaching an absolute majority, he will have to seek a coalition to form a government. The ballot could be held on June 25.