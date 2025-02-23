Go on live The results of elections in Germanywith the polls at the foot of the urn, the scrutiny, who is the winner of the elections and how the Parliament and the latest news is configured, today.

17:16 What time will the results of the elections be known in Germany As reported by the German press, the first forecasts for federal elections will be available at 6:00 p.m., as soon as the electoral schools close. However, it should be noted that these are not the results of the count. In fact, these are forecasts that are based on surveys conducted on the same day of the elections. Voters have dedicated themselves to filling an anonymous questionnaire. Then projections are made based on the first votes counted. By Alexia Columba

17:12 27% undecided can determine the result of German elections Each vote is decisive, because the surveys indicate that 27% of the electorate, which appears under the heading of “undecided”, will decide which ballot introduces into the urn in the last moment. 27% of the 59 million Germans called the polls are around 12 million votes that could determine the possible government coalitions. By Rosalía Sánchezcorrespondent in Berlin

17:05 Scholz reaches the headquarters of the SPD in Berlin to follow the electoral count The chancellor Olaf Scholz He has just arrived at the Willy Brandt house, the headquarters of the SPD In Berlin, where the ballot box and the voting recount will follow. Today is his wife’s birthday and have been eating together in Potsdam, his electoral district. By Rosalía Sánchezcorrespondent in Berlin

17:03 Participation in Germany rises 15.5% percent to 14.00 Participation in these elections is presented as a key element. Until 14.00, 52 percent of Germans with the right to vote had already voted, which represents 15.5 percent more than in the previous ones, held in 2021.

16:59 The anti -Semitic attack of Berlin Tense the elections in Germany Another knife attack. Another refugee welcomed in the country who responded to the hospitality of Germany with hate and violence. This time, the victim was a Spanish, 33 -year -old Vizcaíno named Iker, who had entered as a tourist and who visited the Berlin Holocaust monument on Friday. He recovers from several white weapon wounds on his neck, but his life is not in danger. And, this time, the attacker was a 19 -year -old Syrian refugee, Wassim al M., who wanted to “kill Jews,” according to his first appearance before the court, this Saturday. By Rosalía Sánchezcorrespondent in Berlin