Some 59.2 million Germans are summoned to vote this Sunday at some early elections Transcendental for the future of Germany and the European Union, in which a victory of the conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, is expected, which would unseat the government of the current chancellor and social democratic candidate for re -election, Olaf Scholz.

These elections are especially marked by the ultra -right boomrepresented by the alternative formation for Germany (AFD), which would double its results of 2021 and would rise as a second most voted force, according to surveys.