Genoa – The Alternativa, Italexit and Ancora Italia parties have asked the Senator Mattia Crucioli (former M5S lawyer who passed to the parliamentary group ‘The alternative exists’) to run as mayor of Genoa “representing the forces that oppose the parties that support the Draghi government”. This was announced by the local coordinators Gerardo Altosole (Alternative), Giovanni Cammaleri (Ancora Italia) and Fabio Montorro (Italexit) in a joint note.

“The democratic, economic, social crisis and the consequent crisis of popular participation that are afflicting Italy have reached a threshold of gravity that imposes on all the forces opposing the parties that support the Draghi government of converge and participate united in all the next electoral steps. – motivate the choice – For this reason, and to give representation to the many Genoese who do not recognize themselves in the parties that have betrayed the electoral mandate, the regional coordinators of the Liguria of Alternativa, Italexit, Ancora Italia, have agreed to present themselves jointly in the next elections Genoese administrative offices. We ask Senator Mattia Crucioli to evaluate the possibility of representing this group as a candidate for mayor “.