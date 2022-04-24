The French go to the polls this Sunday (24.Apr.2022) to elect the 25th president in the history of France. It will be the 12th presidential election of the French 5th Republic, proclaimed in 1958 by then President Charles de Gaulle.

The election confronts the current French head of state, Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the march!) and the deputy Marine Le Pen, from the National Grouping party. It repeats the 2017 dispute, when Macron was led to the Élysée Palace with 66.1% of the votes.

THE Power 360 drew up a profile of the two candidacies and recalled the career history of the candidates to occupy the most important post in French politics until 2027.

Remember the campaign for the 2nd round









(Apr.14, 2022) Le Pen speaks in Avignon, Provence region, southeastern France

(12.Apr.2022) Macron talks with supporters in the commune of Denian, in Hauts-de-France, northern part of the country

(21.Apr.2022) On the penultimate day of the campaign, the candidate of the Agrupamento Nacional receives a kiss from a voter in Arras, capital of the department of Pas-de-Calais

(11.Apr.2022) The French president thanks voters for the victory in the 1st round, when he received 27.85% of the votes

(21.Apr.2022) Le Pen drives truck in support and declares commitment to reduce fuel taxes in the country

(21.Apr.2022) Macron reposted a photo with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who declared support for his candidacy

(Apr.18, 2022) Le Pen fulfilled his campaign agenda in Saint-Pierre-sur-Dives, in Normandy

(15.Apr.2022) In Marseille, Macron plays with rain during his speech in France’s 2nd largest city

(Apr.13, 2022) The candidate visits a recycled concrete factory in the commune of Gennevilliers, near Paris

(20.Apr.2022) Candidates participate in the last presidential debate before the elections. It was the only direct confrontation between the 2 in the election.

(15.Apr.2022) Le Pen lights a candle in the church of Notre-Dame-de-la-Purification, in southeastern France

(Apr 13, 2022) Amid flags of France, the European Union and Ukraine, Macron speaks in Strasbourg, seat of the European Parliament

(22.Apr.2022) Le Pen visits the Étaples market, considered the “most beautiful in France”, on his last day of the campaign

(Apr 15, 2022) Macron observes restoration work on the Notre Dame church in Paris, which was hit by a fire in 2019

(Apr.11, 2022) Le Pen celebrates his place in the 2nd round with his team on the campaign committee

(13.Apr.2022) French president defends project for a 2nd term in a program on the television channel TF1

(22.Apr.2022) In Hénin-Beaumont, northern France, Le Pen pays tribute to victims of deportation in the country

WHO IS EMMANUEL MACRON

Emmanuel Macron is 44 years old. He was born in the town of Amiens, about 120 km north of Paris, located in the Hauts-de-France region. He is the oldest among 3 siblings.

He attended high school at the institute Lycée la Providencea Jesuit school where he met the then teacher Brigitte Auziere, 25 years his senior, whom he would marry in 2007. Macron has no children.

He completed his training at the Lycée Henri-IV, a renowned French elite college in Paris. His transfer to the institution was a way for his parents to end their relationship with Brigitte, who was married, but Macron promised to return and make the commitment. The episode is described by him in his autobiography “Revolution”, launched in Brazil by Editora Best Seller.

Graduated in philosophy from the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Defense, Macron obtained a master’s degree in public relations at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po). There, he specialized in governance and economics.

He served at the French Embassy in Nigeria and later graduated in civil service at Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 2004, in Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament. In the same year, he became finance inspector at the French Ministry of Economy.

In 2008, he joined the French investment bank Rothschild & Cowhere he amassed around €2.9 million and gained behind-the-scenes experience and networking between the public and private sectors.

Towards the Élysée Palace

His political career began when he was invited in 2010 to assume a post as economic adviser to then-presidential candidate François Hollande, of the Socialist Party. With Hollande’s victory in 2012, Macron was appointed deputy secretary-general of the government and, in 2014, Minister of Economy of France.

He left the administration to run as a centrist candidate in the A República em Marcha party! (La Republica en Marche!). Taking advantage of the unpopularity of traditional subtitles and betting on the image of “outsider”, went on to the 2nd round with 24.01% of the votes and was elected the youngest president of France in 2017, aged 39, beating Marine Le Pen by 66.1% to 33.9%.

The Macron government has invested its political capital in a broad process of economic and tax reforms to enable the promised ecological transition and unburden the country’s retirement pension system.

The bet deteriorated the president’s image among the poorest strata. He has received criticism for enacting green taxes on fuels to commit to carbon neutrality.

The rejection of the proposal, considered elitist, led to manifestations of the movement that became known as “yellow vests” (gilet jaunes).

The protests escalated into widespread outrage against the government and Macron’s proposed pension reform. Although they peaked between late 2018 and early 2019, they lasted for more than 60 consecutive weeks and compromised the French president’s popularity.



Yellow vests protest in January 2019 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris

On the international stage, Macron sought to fill the vacuum of European leadership left by the end of the government of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He became involved in a diplomatic conflict with Brazil in September 2019, when President Jair Bolsonaro commented on a post that ridiculed Brigitte Macron’s appearance compared to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

He is an advocate of what he considers a “humanist project” of the European Union and positioned itself as one of the main mediators of a diplomatic solution between Ukraine and Russia. He was the Western leader who most talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022.

WHO IS MARINE LE PEN

Marine Le Pen, 53, was born in the commune of Neuilly-sur-Seine, an affluent town near Paris, in the Île-de-France region. She is the youngest of the 3 daughters of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, a traditional French right-wing politician and founder of the National Front party (National Front), with an ultranationalist orientation.

In his autobiography “against flots” (“Against the tide”, in free translation, without edition in Brazil), released in 2006, she describes a turbulent and traumatic childhood. She was the victim of a bomb attack on the apartment she lived in with Jean-Marie Le Pen in the French capital when she was 8 years old.

The attacker was never identified, but the incident came to be associated with her and distanced her from her classmates – who considered her “dangerous”, as described in the book.

Political education and career

He graduated and received a master’s degree in law from the Pantheon-Assas University in Paris. She worked as a lawyer until 1998, when she abandoned her career to join the legal department of the Frente Nacional.

In the same year, she was elected to the Regional Council (equivalent to the Legislative Assemblies in Brazil) of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region.

In 2004, she assumed the same role in the Ilê-de-France region, where she served the term until being elected again in Nord-Pas-de-Calais in 2010 and in Hauts-de-France in 2015.

He accumulated the functions with mandates in the European Parliament between 2004 and 2017.

However, he gained national notoriety when he became leader of the Frente Nacional in 2011. As of 2012, he led a reformulation of the legend’s image in the eyes of French public opinion.

It sought to disassociate the caption from the speeches considered racist and xenophobic from the father and focused on the yearnings of “deep france”, in the interior of the country, more traditional compared to cosmopolitan urban centers such as Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

The effects of the 2008 financial crisis, the waves of migration from Syria and the terrorist attacks on the newspaper Charlie Hebdoin 2015, reinforced the appeal of Le Pen’s message among the French right.

She broke up with her father and expelled him from her own party in 2015 after Jean-Marie played down the Holocaust. He changed the name of the legend in 2018, when it became known as Agrupamento Nacional (National Group).National Assembly).

It was placed 3rd in the 2012 presidential elections, with 17.9% of the votes. In 2017, she advanced to the 2nd round against Emmanuel Macron, adding 21.3%. She lost in the 2nd round with 33.9% of the vote.

Le Pen has two daughters and 1 son. She is divorced.

END OF CAMPAIGN

Since midnight on Saturday (local time, 7 pm on Friday in Brasília), it has been forbidden to broadcast any message that could influence voters’ decisions. The guidance also extends to media vehicles.

In their official campaign profiles on Twitter, Macron and Le Pen urged the French to go to the polls. The expectation of attendance, according to the latest survey by the Ipsos-Sopra Steriais below the historical average of the 2nd round elections, estimated at 73.5%.

“vote!” posted the French president.

“With your vote, I’m ready to rule the country. Sunday, if the people vote, the people win. So, people of France: stand up!” wrote Le Pen.

Macron is expected to win, according to the latest voting intention polls released on Friday (23.Apr.2022):

HOW VOTING WORKS IN FRANCE

Voting in France is not electronic, as in Brazil. Each voter must be registered on the electoral roll of the prefecture where he lives up to 5 weeks before polling day.

In the designated polling area, French people enter the booths with two ballots, one with the name of each candidate. They deposit the chosen ballot in an envelope and discard the other. Envelopes with 2 votes or none are considered invalid.