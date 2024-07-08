Good Fratoianni and Bonelli with Conte’s ‘desistence’





The second round of the French legislative elections took place yesterday, with the coalition of left (the New Popular Front) and instead lost to the main formation of right-rightthe Rassemblement National, which started as the favourite since in the first round it had been by far the most voted party with a share of around 30 percent of the votes, and instead had to settle for third place, also surpassed by ensemblethe centrist formation of current President Emmanuel Macron.

These surprising results, which correlate with a high voter turnout, have led to a difficult situation governability: the composition of parliament is fragmented, and it cannot be ruled out that the French political system will enter an unprecedented state of stalemate.

It is true that France and Italy are two very different countries, politically speaking (although with some interesting elements of similarity), but a question comes quite spontaneously: read in a different light Italianthat is, from the perspective of our political framework, what do the above results tell us?

In general, the French case shows the importance of strategy and alliances. If in the transition from the first to the second round the result was reversed (the winner became a loser, and the loser a winner), this was possible due to the particular structure of the French voting system (double round with a mechanism of abstentions), which allowed the parties “non-lepenians” to reach a chessboard agreement on the territory, by having many of their own representatives elected (in a strategic game very similar to checkers or chess). Furthermore, the front “non-lepenian” he was able to effectively use the register of emotions in the electoral campaign, giving life to a storytelling which galvanized and brought the relevant electorate to vote. Lepenian communication appeared less brilliant in this sense.

Here then, as we have said, the left-wing alignment prevails, with the Macronian centre holding and the Lepenian right which instead, despite achieving the best result ever, will continue to remain marginal in the government of France. Bringing this commentary back to the Italian scenario, we could say that yesterday the French version of a “neo-Ulivo” (anti-Melonian) led by Elly Schleinwith a communicative approach markedly on left-wing values ​​and therefore a support function on the part of Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni (as well as with the “desistance” of Joseph Conte).

Together with a reformist centrism to which Forza Italia can be approached Antonio Tajani. To sum up in a joke, the moral is that in France the match was won by a strange couple, like the one formed by Elly Schlein and Antonio Tajani. Real scenario in France and instead impossible in Italy? Maybe, but sometimes even the ways of politics, if not infinite, are more numerous than one might think.