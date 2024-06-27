According to recent polls, the Rassemblement National and its right-wing allies are ahead in the June 30 general elections

They are approaching elections in France and the latest survey by “The worlds” he poses Rn at 32% which can also count on 4% of a part of the republicansThe left front is at 29% and below 20% Macron. Marine Le Pen is trying to create a right-wing front to win the French elections, the victory of Rn and the right could have different post-election prospects and consequences both at the national level and for the European Union. A government led by RN would likely adopt tougher policies on immigration, a greater emphasis on security and an economic policy that could include tax cuts and increased public spending to stimulate the economy. But everyone is also waiting for relations with Europe, Marine Le Pen is known for her criticism of the European Union and could seek to reduce the influence of the EU on French politics.

This could include attempts to renegotiate the European treaties which would also be good for the Italian government. In case the left wing wins or Macron it is likely that the line on liberal and progressive reforms would remain while maintaining a pro-European and pro-globalization policy. We could continue with labor market reforms and environmental policies by seeking to strengthen European integration and promoting greater cooperation in sectors such as defense, foreign policy and economic issues. For the first time in France, the electoral cordon against the right of the Le Pen family seems to be falling and the Rassemblement National (RN) should be supported by various parties and groups both at a national and international level, among which we find Les Patriotes party founded by Florian Philippot , former vice president of the FN, even if relations between the two groups have not always been stable, have declared that they support the RN in the second round.

It should do the same thing Debut in France (DLF) led by Nicolas Dupont Aignanwho supported Le Pen in the second round of the 2017 presidential elections. RN can also count on the certain support of Southern Leaguea small right-wing regional party. The most complicated alliance attempt is with the Republicans of Les Républicains who are traditionally a center-right party, with a wide range of positions from moderate conservatism to the most marked nationalism. Éric Ciotti represents the far right wing of the partywith tough positions on immigration and security, which may partly overlap with those of Marine Le Pen and the Rassemblement National (RN) and has declared probable support for RN for the second round.

However, the historical rivalry and ideological differences within LR make fully harmonious cooperation difficult. Future dynamics will depend greatly on the evolution of LR’s leadership, electoral strategies and contingent political needs. The alliances and support received by Marine Le Pen strengthen her political position at both national and European levelsallowing it to build a solid base for its electoral campaigns and to promote its political agenda. The ongoing challenge is very important for the future of France and the presidential elections that will take place in three years, also have the potential to significantly influence not only French domestic politics but also the orientation and stability of the European Union.

*Sociologist