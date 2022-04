Marine Le Pen (pictured) will contest the second round of the French presidential elections with Emmanuel Macron.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Iam Langsdon

The first exit polls on the French elections are starting to be released and confirm a second round between the current president, Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen. They will face each other again on April 24 to define who will be the president of France for the next five years.

According to the poll released shortly after the polls closed in France, the centrist president appears with 28.1% of the votes, and the right-wing candidate with 23.3%. If confirmed, the result will be more positive for Macron than predicted by polls before the elections, which showed a technical tie between the two candidates. In third place is the ultra-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with 20.1%.

The difference between Macron and Le Pen reached 16% at the beginning of March, but it fell as Le Pen’s speech won the sympathy of the French. For this, she bet on a more moderate tone, centered on topics related to the life course and the increase in inflation, which reached 5.1% in the last month. But she continues to defend proposals considered extremist, such as anti-immigration projects, the eradication of Islamist ideologies and policies guaranteeing the French priority in social programs.

In Macron’s case, he started on a high especially given his role in the war in Ukraine. Because of the emphasis on international issues, he ended up failing to invest in local issues and did not participate in debates with the other candidates. The drop in polls can also be explained, according to analysts, by Macron’s defense of unpopular proposals, such as raising the minimum age for retirement.