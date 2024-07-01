Elections in France, Bardella already feels like prime minister. Scenarios ahead of next Sunday’s run-offs

The elections legislative in France they have expressed a clear verdict, the far right of Marine Le Pen it is the leading party in the country and can even get the absolute majority of seats. President Macron instead he was the great loser, while the Left united in the New Popular Front held out. This in summary was the result of the French elections. The Ministry of the Interior has announced the final results of the first round. The National Rally by Jordan Bardellaallied with Republican President Eric Ciotti– reports Le Monde – has obtained 33.1% of the votesthe New Popular Front, the union of the left, the 28%and the Ensemble, the presidential coalition, the 20%. The Republicans, not aligned with the RN, picked up the 6.7% of the votesThe voter turnout was 66.7%. The run-offs are scheduled for next Sunday and both the president Macron that the leader of the Left Melenchon they have announced that they will form a common front, all against the advance of the far right Le Pen and Bardella.

“We have seven days to save France from disaster“Raphael said Glucksmann of the Place Publique party, inviting all third-place candidates to withdraw in the second round. “What we do, what we say in the next few days and in the next few hours, will determine Our Place in History of our country”. For the first time, the far right could win an absolute majority in the National Assembly, take power, form a government whose prime minister would be him, Jordan. Bardellathat boy 28 years who around 8.30 pm goes up on stage at the Wagram hall in Paris and addresses the French with his increasingly controlled tone. The Rassemblement national is the first partyfor the first time in history, dozens of its candidates have been elected in the first round, without even having to wait for the second round next Sunday, the voters have expressed “a clear desire for change” since “the presidential field is widely disavowed“.

French elections, Bardella already speaks as prime minister: “I will be everyone’s president”

“Three weeks before the European elections” “a clear verdict” came from French voters because “leading i candidates of the Rassemblement National and his allies gave birth to one hope unprecedented in the whole country”. So says Jordan Bardella, 28-year-old leader of Rn, Marine Le Pen’s dolphin, in statements relaunched by Tf1. Bardella, with his thoughts on second round next Sunday, spoke about what are “among the most decisive elections in history of the Fifth Republic”. Next Sunday, “if the voters grant us an absolute majority, I intend to be the prime minister of all the French”, a “cohabitation prime minister, respectful of the function of the President of the Republic, but uncompromising“.

Elections in France, Macron: “Now is the time for a broad, democratic and republican demonstration”. The call for the run-offs

“In front of National Rallythe time has come for a broad demonstration, clearly Democratic and Republican for the second round”, the comment on the vote by Macron immediately after the polls closed. The president welcomed the “great turnout” which “testifies to the importance of this vote for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation”. Among its candidates who came in third, the Foreign Minister Marie Guevenoux and the undersecretary Sabrina Agresti-Roubachinvoking a vote against the RN. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has suspended the implementation of the controversial Unemployment insurance reformwhich was to be the subject of a decree to be published on July 1st.