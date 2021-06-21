By uniting for the second round of regional elections, the left hopes to be able to switch to Île-de-France and Pays de la Loire, where two outgoing right-wing presidents, Valérie Pécresse and Christelle Morançais, led the first round on Sunday, June 20. .

While the left based much of its hope on its only list to join forces, represented by Karima Delli in Hauts-de-France, it is finally in two other regions – Île-de-France and Pays de la Loire – that it hopes to surprise. on Sunday June 27, during the second round of regional elections in France.

“I think we can win seven regions next Sunday, five regions that the left already has. [donde los presidentes del Partido Socialista salientes van todos a la cabeza, NDLR], and two regions, Pays de la Loire and Île-de-France, where we can win ”, said on Monday 21 June the first secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), Olivier Faure, by RTL.

In Île-de-France, the outgoing president Valérie Pécresse (Free!, Ex-Republicans (LR)) led the first round for a long time (35.94%), ahead of Jordan Bardella of Agrupación Nacional (RN) (13.12 %) and Julien Bayou (12.95%), who is ahead of Audrey Pulvar (11.07%) and Clémentine Autain (10.24%) on the left.

“There is a union that is in progress. The grouping is being done ”, said on Monday morning by Franceinfo the candidate of Europe Ecología Los Verdes (EELV) Julien Bayou, in relation to the negotiations that began in the middle of the night in Paris in order to reach an agreement for Tuesday with the lists of Audrey Pulvar (PS) and Clémentine Autain (La France Insoumise (LFI) / French Communist Party (PCF)).

The latter “said immediately that they would put themselves at the service of the group,” said Julien Bayou, for whom “there is hope that the region will change” during the second round after a “very close campaign”. “There is a great possibility,” he insisted.

Ce soir dans notre region, tout est possible. Ce soir dans notre region, there is a chemin vers la victoire. Le scrutin d’aujourd’hui le montre: L’Écologie est centrale. Elle a vocation à rassembler autour d’un projet fort et enthousiasmant pour notre région.# regional2021 pic.twitter.com/cgK658nwau – Julien Bayou (@julienbayou) June 20, 2021



On Sunday night, Clémentine Autain recorded this group: “The alliance of three lists headed by Julien Bayou places us side by side with Valérie Pécresse. Victory is within our grasp, ”said the LFI-PCF candidate.

Although Audrey Pulvar did not go very far, claiming to be “at the disposal” of the other two lists so that “we may find together the path of a long union of the left”, the mayor of the PS of Paris, Anne Hidalgo – of which the former journalist is the deputy – made a call for “a large group of the forces of the left and environmentalists” together with Julien Bayou.

“The best ecologist and citizen score in France”

The chances of winning are even stronger in Pays de la Loire. President Christelle Morançais (LR) led the first round on Sunday night, with 34.29% of the vote, but the two main candidates from the left, Matthieu Orphelin (EELV / LFI) and Guillaume Garot (PS / Radical Party de Izquierda (PRG) / PCF), which obtained respectively 18.70% and 16.31% of the votes, announced a merger of their lists for the second round.

“Starting tonight, as we had announced, we are going to finalize our grouping. From tomorrow we will be a single team, the same team that will mobilize all week to convince and go after the victory ”, Matthieu Orphelin declared in Nantes on Sunday night, congratulating himself on having achieved in Pays de la Loire“ the best environmental score. and a citizen in France ”.

“The fight for the climate, the fight for social justice, the fight for lasting employment will be won next Sunday,” continued the deputy, a former member of La República en Marcha (LRM), who had made an alliance with the Insumisos since the first round.

“The victory of the left and the environmentalists is within our reach on Sunday!” Declared, for his part, Guillaume Garot on Sunday night.

In this region, the candidate of the Agrupación Nacional Hervé Juvin, was fourth with 12.53% of the votes, while the candidate of La República en Marcha, François de Rugy, closes the bank of those who qualify for the second round, obtaining 11.97% of the votes. Both are scheduled to stay next Sunday.

