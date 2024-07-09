Elections in France: Beauty or Mask of Democracy? The Transalpine Economy Will Pay the Bill. The Comment

From the frying pan (straight) into the fire. And The French economy will have to deal with the results of the French elections already under special observation by Europe and – since Sunday – under the sword of Damocles of Jean-Luc Mëlenchon: the French Fausto Bertinotti and bitter enemy of Emmanuel Macron. All the result of “non-politics”, of the tactic of the “democratic barrier” and not rather of the strength of ideas, the attractiveness of programs and the authority of men.



Moreover, the French electoral system has shown that beyond the Alps everything is possible and – a week later – its opposite. Who knows if it is the beauty or, rather, the mask (even a little mocking) of democracyOne thing is certain: at the opening of the Olympics, France will present itself to the world with an “emergency government”, but not with a “half-President” as predicted by many.

Not at all; Macron appears more and more the “lord” absolute of French politics. So much so that – it is easy to imagine that the emergency government that will preside over the peaceful conduct of the Olympic games, in all probability and due to the tactical ability (politics is another thing!) of the tenant of the Elysée, will transform itself as if by magic into a technical government: what in Italy would be called “the President’s government”; the most obvious subterfuge to a clear ungovernability.

And that antidote designed to stem the National Rally and its leader Marine Le Pen will be useful – like bread – to rein in the National Front and manage a recalcitrant Mëlenchon. Once again in France the system wins, not politics. An institutional-electoral system that seems to confine democracy to the threshold of the Elysée.