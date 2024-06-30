Politicians get up early to vote

Of the nearly 49.5 million French people called to the polls this Sunday to elect their new deputies and, therefore, the new government under a new prime minister, among the earliest to rise are senior political figures who aspire to be part of the new team that will lead France.

Jordan Bardella, the candidate for prime minister of the National Rally (RN), the favourite in the polls, voted mid-morning in the well-off Parisian commune of Garches. The leader of the far-right party, Marine Le Pen, did so around midday in the town of Hénin-Beaumont, her historic stronghold in Pas de Calais, in the north of the country. In the same place, but several hours earlier, practically at the opening of the polls at 8 a.m., did the leader of the ecologist party EELV, Marine Tondelier, who later plans to return to Paris to take part in a rally of the left-wing alliance, New Popular Front (NFP), in the evening on the iconic Place de la République in the French capital.

Outgoing Prime Minister and candidate for re-election for Macron’s Ensemble (Together) alliance, Gabriel Attal, has also already exercised his right to vote, as has his predecessor in office and leader of the Macronist Horizons party, Édouard Philippe, who held the post of prime minister during the first years of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

The former socialist president and candidate for deputy in Corrèze for the NFP, François Hollande, also voted early, while the still president of the conservative Republicans, Éric Ciotti, whose alliance with the RN has caused a schism in the party of Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac, did it in Nice.