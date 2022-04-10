Twelve candidates for two classifications and, in the end, a single position: the French presidency. Although the polls have reduced to three the number of candidates with a real chance of going to the second round of the presidential elections in France -Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and, somewhat distant, Jean-Luc Mélenchon-, the candidates for the Elysee are many more: four women (more than ever) and eight men seeking the support of the 48.7 million French registered to cast their vote this Sunday. These are their profiles, in order of voting intention according to the polls:

The French president and candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, in Neully-sur-Seine, near Paris, during a radio interview last Friday. LUDOVIC MARIN (AFP)

Emmanuel Macron, the president who wants to repeat

Match: The Republic on the Move

Age: 44 years

Applications: 2

The surprise candidate of 2017 is today an old acquaintance of the French, after five years at the head of an Elysée in which he has had to deal with crises of all kinds: from the social one of the yellow vests to the health of the pandemic and, in this last stretch, the war in Ukraine. Former inspector of finances and banker, as well as Minister of Economy of the socialist president François Hollande, before giving the surprise of presenting himself as a candidate with his own party, Macron is the representative of the in meme temps, at the same time (his favorite expression), a politician who has always defined himself as “neither left nor right” and who has managed to destroy the main center-left and center-right parties, from whose ranks he has fed those of his party. Deeply pro-European, the Ukrainian crisis has allowed him to reinforce this image and his commitment to a more economically and militarily independent Europe. Despite the fact that his attempt to reform pensions provoked one of the biggest protests of his mandate, he has once again placed the increase in the retirement age by three years, to 65, as the star promise of his program. as the favorite of these elections, although with a cut in the distance with his main rival, Marine Le Pen, who has many concerned, not only within his party.

Marine Le Pen greeted supporters in the southern French city of Perpignan on Friday. LIONEL BONAVENTURE (AFP)

Marine Le Pen, the third attempt from the extreme right

Party: National Regrouping (former National Front)

Age: 53 years

Applications: 3

When many were preparing to end her career, Marine Le Pen seems to rise again from the ashes. Despite the unexpected competition from the right that the polemicist Éric Zemmour’s candidacy has brought her, the leader of the traditional far-right party now renamed National Regrouping (RN), a lawyer who has spent almost her entire career within the party that founded her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, is classified as almost certain for the second round. It would be the second time that she has achieved it, after 2017, in her three attempts to reach the Elysee. And she would do it just 20 years after her father managed to qualify for the first time. Two decades ago, France suffered a profound shock for the victory of Le Pen Sr., whom he stopped with a closed popular front that led the French left-wing to vote for his rival, the conservative Jacques Chirac, to prevent the ultra’s arrival at the Elysee. Now, after years of a “de-demonization” campaign and thanks to a competition from Zemmour that has contributed to its “normalization”, France does not seem so scared at the prospect of a far-right president, despite the fact that, behind the forms, her background continues to be radical, especially with regard to policies of a very strong hand with immigration (on which it promises a referendum), renegotiating European agreements, toughening prison sentences, privatizing the audiovisual market or lowering VAT on energy products from 20% to 5.5%. Of course, he no longer talks about leaving the euro, as in 2017.

A fan of Jean-Luc Mélenchon pasted up an election poster with his photograph in Hendaye, southwestern France, on Thursday. Bob Edme (AP)

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the populist left with possibilities

Match: France Unsubmissive

Age: 70 years

Applications: 3

The leader of the French radical and/or populist left is an old political fox who has always opted for the strategy of the tortoise: go slowly but surely. It is this, he affirms, that has allowed him to rank third in the polls, close enough to Macron and Le Pen to be hopeful and, above all, far ahead of the rest of a divided and exhausted French left that he it continues to insist on taking the lead as the only real alternative. For the former socialist senator, an ally of Podemos in Spain, a long-time defender of Hugo Chávez and sympathetic to Vladimir Putin (whom he now condemns), this is his third — and last, he says — attempt to reach the Elysee. If he succeeds, this Eurosceptic who wants to renegotiate the European treaties promises to convene a constituent assembly to found a VI Republic that is not what he calls a “republican monarchy”, to lower the retirement age at 60 years old or to restore the wealth tax that Macron abolished.

Eric Zemmour is the most far-right candidate for the French presidency, with an anti-feminist, Islamophobic and anti-immigration discourse. In the image, at a campaign rally in Paris on Thursday. IAN LANGSDON (EFE)

Éric Zemmour, the “reconquest” by the right

Party: Reconquest

Age: 63 years

Applications: 1

The far-right television journalist and polemicist made the final leap into politics late last summer, and for a time in the fall, it seemed that this descendant of Algerian Jews, convicted several times for incitement to racial hatred and declared anti-feminist, was the who set the pace of the campaign with his racist discourse of the “great replacement” and Islamophobic (he has stated that Islam and Islamism are the same). He promises a referendum on immigration, to make the EU a “Europe of nations” and to ban the veil in public space. His affinity with Putin has taken its toll on him, as well as his lack of political tables, which does not prevent him from dreaming of himself as the future unifying force of the French right, for which he calls both disenchanted RN members (he has already attracted his niece de Le Pen, Marion Maréchal) and future fugitives from the conservative Republicans, who are heading for another electoral disaster.

The Republican candidate and president of the Paris region, Île-de-France, Valerie Pécresse, at an electoral act last Thursday at the Matmut Stadium in Lyon, in southeastern France. Pécresse has fallen to fifth place in voting intentions. AFP

Valérie Pécresse, the traditional right that returns to look out for defeat

Party: The Republicans

Age: 54 years

Applications: 1

The current president of the Paris region, Île-de-France and minister to conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy seemed like Emmanuel Macron’s worst nightmare. Her victory in the internal primaries last year aroused concerns in macronismo, which saw her as the only rival capable of defeating him in a second round. All this is a thing of the past and the conservative candidate, who has fallen to fifth place in voting intentions, is now fighting above all for the survival of her formation which, after governing France for years (Chirac, Sarkozy), is heading for a second defeat in the first round, after the one in 2017 that shook the foundations of the party. It doesn’t look like she’s going to even get ahead of Zemmour, who is looking to feed off of her formation.

Green candidate Yannick Jadot waved Thursday in Nantes, western France, after offering a campaign rally for the first round of Sunday’s presidential election. LOIC VENANCE (AFP)

Yannick Jadot, the ecology that does not stand out

Party: Europe Ecology The Greens (EELV)

Age: 54 years

Applications: 2

After a career in the world of NGOs, Yannick Jadot took charge of the environmentalists in 2016. A year later, he stood for election, but ended up withdrawing his candidacy in favor of the socialist Benoît Hamon. The failure of this convinced him that the environmentalists had to go their own way and, after strong results in European and local elections in recent years, he even saw himself as the leader of a divided left and with no chance unless will unify Finally, however, he decided to go on his own again, after winning the environmentalist primaries last September.

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris and French Socialist candidate for head of state, greeted a vendor on Friday at an open-air market in the Parisian neighborhood of Belleville. THOMAS SAMSON (AFP)

Anne Hidalgo, the socialist threatened by the worst defeat of her party

Party: Socialist Party (PS)

Age: 62 years

Applications: 1

Anne Hidalgo is used to running into obstacles —and overcoming them—, although this Sunday’s elections have all the signs of being a wall against which her hitherto solid career will crash and, probably, that of her party, which threatens to be well below the minimum 5% of votes for a formation to recover campaign expenses. This daughter of Spanish emigrants (she herself was born in San Fernando, Cádiz) and a labor inspector by training, she soon turned to politics, managing to become mayor of Paris in 2014, which she renewed in 2020.

Anti-Macron poster at a campaign event in Bordeaux last Wednesday of the New Anti-Capitalist Party, whose presidential candidate is Philippe Poutou. PHILIPPE LOPEZ (AFP)

the other candidates

Sunday’s ballots are rounded out by five other candidates from both the far left and far right. In the progressive arch are Fabien Roussel (52 years old), whose Communist Party of France (PCF) decided to present its own candidacy in these elections, after having supported Mélenchon in 2012 and 2017. Further to his left are the Trotskyists Nathalie Artaud (Workers’ Struggle, 52 years old), who repeats the candidacy, and Philippe Poutou (55 years old, New Anti-Capitalist Party). In the arch on the right the ruralista also compete Jean Lasalle (66 years old, Résistons) and the sovereignist Nicholas Dupont-Aignan (61 years old, Debout La France), whom in 2017 Marine Le Pen promised to make prime minister if he won against Macron.

