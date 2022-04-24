Berlin tensely awaits the outcome of the elections

By Elena G. Sevillano. The result of the presidential elections in France this Sunday goes beyond an internal issue: Germany and all of Europe have a lot at stake depending on the candidate who wins. Berlin’s support for Emmanuel Macron is clear: this week, the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, signed, together with the Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, and the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, a letter in which they ask for the vote for the liberal politician , without naming him, to confront the “extreme right” of Marine Le Pen. The three Social Democratic leaders point out that Brexit harmed workers, young people and the most vulnerable, and ask that the mistake not be repeated.

“A victory for Le Pen would be an earthquake for the entire European Union,” says Joachim Schild, a professor at the University of Trier specializing in relations between Germany and France. Berlin tensely awaits the outcome of the elections. There is consensus that the far-right candidate would become an unpredictable factor in European politics. It is also “a threat to decades of a Franco-German relationship that has been at the center of European construction and that now, in times of crisis, is more necessary than ever,” adds Schild in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS.

Le Pen is not only clearly Eurosceptic; she has also dedicated herself to fomenting anti-German resentment in France. In 2019, when the two countries renewed their historic alliance in Aachen, she accused Macron of “selling France for pieces” and of wanting to share her seat on the UN Security Council and even its nuclear weapons. She even called him a traitor for allegedly putting the border region of Alsace under German tutelage. None of this was included in the treaty, but Le Pen’s anti-German rhetoric tends to ignore the facts to exaggerate the “domination” or “submission” that Berlin exercises over Paris.

In Macron, on the other hand, a reliable partner is seen, committed to Europe and to continuing to cultivate good relations with Germany. The candidate recalled in the television debate that France did not produce its own vaccine during the pandemic – a German company did – and that the French benefited from EU solidarity in the joint purchase. He also mentioned the recovery fund and challenges, such as climate protection or digitalisation, which can only be tackled within the framework of a strong and united EU.

The candidate has reduced the intensity of her attacks on Brussels and Berlin in this campaign, but she has made it clear that, if elected, she will put an end to joint military cooperation projects with Germany, which include the construction of tanks and combat aircraft . A few days ago, she said that she is committed to closer ties between NATO and Russia as soon as the war in Ukraine ends and announced that France would leave the integrated military command of the Atlantic Alliance if she is elected. “Germany would lose its main partner in European foreign policy,” says Schild. As much as she has stated that her relationship with Berlin would remain “close”, the expert believes that a Le Pen victory would divert alliances towards the United Kingdom.

The National Regrouping leader’s foreign policy proposals are causing great concern in Berlin, although the media, busy covering the war in Ukraine and its ramifications on German domestic politics, is giving a secondary role to the French elections. Some analysts are surprised at Germany’s “disinterest” in its neighbors’ crucial vote. “Have we taken Franco-German friendship for granted?” asked an article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine this week.