In the elections in Finland, the outgoing premier Sanna Marin admitted defeat, recognizing the victory of the conservatives led by Petteri Orpo, who would have won almost 21% of the votes, while Marin’s social democrats would have stopped just under 20%. Historic result for the right-wing Finn Party led by Rikka Purra which is said to be around 20.1%. Petteri Orpo spoke of a “great victory”.

In Italy, one of the first reactions was that of the League. “The elections in Finland certify the growth of the League’s allies while the left loses votes, seats and the majority – reads a note – The hope is that the next government will be able to share some battles of common sense, alongside our executive, such as that in favor of biofuels”.