Consuelo Tixi remembers her tears for the defeat. Yaku perez, their candidate, was left out of the ballot and the indigenous people lost the option of reaching power for the first time in Ecuador. The political division returned to the communities.

This Sunday, Ecuadorians will choose the successor of Lenín Moreno between Andres Arauz, former president Rafael Correa’s dolphin, and the former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso. Consuelo doesn’t like any of them.

Among the original peoples the fracture is evident. Some will go for one of the two candidates and others prefer directly vote void.

We felt “like dead” and “until the day it got dark” when they proclaimed that Pérez was third in the February elections, Consuelo tells AFP, in a mixture of Quechua and Spanish.

The 64-year-old woman talks about politics during a break cutting alfalfa on her farm in the community of Cachi Alto, on the outskirts of Pujilí (central Andean region).

For her, who lives with her husband from agriculture, the elections lost interest after Pérez was out of competition by a difference of 0.35 percentage points compared to Lasso.

Followers of the former candidate of the indigenous movement, Yaku Perez, in a ceremony before the first round, in February. Now they are divided. Photo: AP

The indigenous people, who represent 7% of the 17.4 million inhabitants of Ecuador according to the last census, appear as the unbalancing factor in an anticipated close election, although the polls give Arauz some advantage.

Disenchantment and null vote

Consuelo will protest by voting null, which is valid in the country and that as a rejection of the electoral process is promoted by Pérez’s indigenous party, which became the second Legislative force with 27 of the 137 seats, behind the Arauz coalition ( 49).

“I’m going to vote void because I don’t like them, they don’t have to work. We (the) poor are just deceiving (us),” says the woman, who protects herself from the sun with an old hat and from the cold wind of the moor with a colorful shawl.

Alfredo Baraja, her 65-year-old husband, joins the criticism. They offer “bread, cheese, lollipops, chocolates and when they enter (the presidency) they forget,” he emphasizes.

Opinions divided

Other indigenous people of the province of Cotopaxi, in whose jurisdiction is Pujilí and where natives of the Quechua nationality live, are divided among the finalists.

Roberto Tipantuña covered his truck with Arauz banners. This 53-year-old farmer proudly says he campaigns for sympathy and for free.

The former candidate of the indigenous movement. Yaku Pérez, was third in the first round, by a handful of votes, and denounced fraud. Photo: EFE

He is suspicious of Lasso because of his past as a banker. “A person from the bank is not going to make a benefit for the community,” he points out and comments on the suffering of his neighbors from Cuturiví Grande to obtain loans.

Despite the call by Pachakutik, the political arm of the indigenous movement, to vote null, Roberto supports Arauz, the dolphin of the former left-wing president Correa (2007-2017).

His support is a kind of “thanks” to Correa, who has lived in Belgium since he left power and in whose administration he declared the total free state universities.

“I have six children. It was difficult to study and thanks to Correa my son entered the polytechnic,” he told AFP.

Although Roberto considers Arauz to be the “last hope”, he anticipates that the indigenous people will mobilize “against any president who is bad.”

Protests and pressure on the government.



The indigenous movement led violent protests in 2019 that forced Moreno, whose term will end on May 24, to back down on the rise in fuel prices. They also participated in popular revolts that overthrew three leaders between 1997 and 2005.

In the field there is very little propaganda of the candidates. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign also suffered adjustments and the events and caravans were reduced to a handful of people.

In the village of Rumipungo, a blue flag with the face of Lasso flies solitary, amid clothes hanging in the sun.

Protests against the increase in fuels, in Quito in October 2019. The indigenous movement then put the government of Lenín Moreno in check. Photo: REUTERS

Alfredo Toapanta also aspired to have an indigenous ruler.

“Our children do not have good studies, they are rejected and the mishus (mestizos) have a good position and our children are abandoned. That is why we voted for Yaku,” he told AFP.

Pérez “was going to do more for the indigenous people,” adds this 38-year-old bricklayer, who due to poverty was attracted by Lasso’s proposal to grant loans at 1% interest to reactivate the field.

The deteriorated image of the Correa government also weighed in his decision for corruption. The former president himself and former collaborators are sentenced to eight years in prison for receiving bribes from companies in exchange for contracts.

“Many people from Correismo are imprisoned, they took money from Ecuador. That is why I have thought about voting for Lasso,” says Alfredo sitting on the sidewalk outside his humble business.

Source: AFP

