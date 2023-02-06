This Monday, the first results of the regional and local elections in Ecuador point to the resurgence of correísmo, after its victory in the main cities and provinces. On the other hand, Guillermo Lasso’s ruling party did not win any province and his referendum on reforms to the Constitution is on the way to failure.

It is an electoral day that has proven the resurgence of correísmo in Ecuador. On Sunday, in the provincial and local elections of the Andean country, former president and leftist Rafael Correa and his new political movement, Revolución Ciudadana, took over the most populous municipalities and provinces in the country.

The RC5 movement -whose initials coincide with the name of Rafael Correa- have taken control of seven provinces: Pichincha, whose main city is the capital Quito, Azuay, Santo Domingo, Santa Elena, Manabí, Guayas and Guayaquil, the latter two with a great turnaround since they had traditionally been a stronghold of the religious and conservative party, the Christian Social Party (PSC).

In the economic heart of the country, Guayaquil, the PSC had ruled for the past 31 years. With the results of these elections, which are considered a poll for the 2025 presidential elections, Correísmo has taken a third of the country’s 24 provinces. The third most important by population density.

“The united sheep will never be defeated,” said the former president through Twitter with a video of sheep and the song “We Are the Champions” by the musical group Queen, in the background.

And it is that Correa has defied the polls. Some pollsters such as Cedatos have erred both in the results of the municipal and regional elections and in the approval of the 2023 referendum, since they gave victory to the ruling party, which in the end has been greatly disappointed.

From somewhere in Mexico City, where he has lived since the Ecuadorian justice sentenced him to eight years for corruption, Correa celebrated the possibility of returning to power in 2025.

But this Monday not everyone has celebrated. In fact, President Guillermo Lasso has remained silent about the results. From the Carondelet Palace, the president saw how, in addition to not obtaining any important victory in the elections, his referendum is on the way to failure.

A woman prepares to cast her vote in a constitutional referendum and local elections, in Latacunga, Ecuador February 5, 2023. © Karen Toro / Reuters

The positive projections played a trick on him. And Lasso was forced to cancel an event in Quito that he had organized to talk about the victory of Yes when he saw the preliminary results, far from what the polls had predicted.

If the No trend prevails, Lasso will face two complex years of government in which he will need to create consensus in order to govern.

A ‘No’ to the 2023 referendum or a ‘No’ to Lasso?

It was an essential cartridge for the Government of Guillermo Lasso. And it seems that it is going to burn without obtaining the results that the conservative expected.

The so-called 2023 referendum contained eight questions regarding eight amendments to the Constitution raised by Lasso. These included very sensitive issues for Ecuadorians today, such as security and other democratic reforms.

The most relevant issues: allow the extradition of Ecuadorians required for organized crime, reduce the number of assembly members, impose a minimum number of affiliates to political movements and remove the power to designate state authorities such as the attorney general and the Social Control Council (CPCCS). the comptroller

But beyond the content per se, these eight questions have another value in the polls, they are considered a balance of management of Lasso so far. And the results, so far, are hopeless for the right-wing president.

Poll workers prepare ballots during midterm elections and a national referendum, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, February 5, 2023. AP – Dolores Ochoa

In the eight questions the ‘No’ wins‘. One of the most important, the extradition of criminals who are part of international drug trafficking and corruption networks, also has the opposition of citizens.

This point of the referendum is especially important because it has an unstated objective on the part of the government: to deliver national drug traffickers to the United States, where they usually remain imprisoned for many years, a measure to instill fear among criminals.

Colombia, a neighboring country and the world’s largest producer of cocaine, has applied this measure since the 1990s. Although it is also something that generates controversy nationally.

“Extradition is not for anyone or for those who take a cell phone on the street. Extradition is for those who interfere in international organized crime. It serves to establish levels of collaboration with other countries that have a better system of justice, prisons and infrastructure”, explained the Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménez, to the media outlet ‘CNN’.

The problem that some experts see is that this movement undermines national sovereignty, since they are not sentenced in their country of origin and, therefore, the country most affected by their criminal acts. And that the Executive should focus more on strengthening public institutions than on sending criminals abroad.

In general, political scientists believe that the opposition sectors have had a great weight in the foreseeable failure of this referendum. The current of former president Rafael Correa, that of the indigenous organizations -Pachakutik party at the head- and other sectors of the left have bet strongly on the ‘No’.

Citizens participate in the different closures of the electoral campaign, today, prior to the election day on Sunday, in Quito (Ecuador). EFE – Jose Jacome

“Say ‘No’ to the referendum. Punish Lasso”, read some posters in the streets of the country before the referendum vote.

And it is that this has been a habitual mechanism to evaluate the management of presidents throughout the history of democracy in Ecuador. Saying no to the referendum is, therefore, saying no to the president.

Therefore, despite the fact that some questions lacked ideological overtones and are very “important and necessary” institutional changes for the country, according to political scientists, this was not the ideal time to raise these questions in Ecuador. Since the country is mired in an economic and security crisis.

Something that adds to the crisis in the political party system for two decades, which is why there are no major trends. And no one gets landslides.

Although, for the moment and with the count still active, the CNE still has ten days to give the total count of the referendum. And some points could change.

If so, the Executive will have one year to apply the amendments to the Constitution if it wins the ‘Yes’ in any of the questions.

An election marred by political violence

Lasso’s war against drug trafficking and organized crime is translating -paradoxically- into an increase in violence in Ecuador. And this is an evil that has also reached the political and public sphere.

Omar Menéndez, a candidate for mayor of Puerto López on the Ecuadorian coast, was assassinated on election eve. He was in a building when a group of armed people entered and riddled him with bullets.

He is the second candidate for these elections to be assassinated, the first being Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of the city of Salinas, assassinated on January 21 by two men on a motorcycle who shot at him while he was holding a rally for his electoral campaign.

Events that are added to the 15 violent acts that Ecuador has registered during these elections, the most violent ever registered.

Many analysts indicate that the reason for this surge of political violence is that there is “dirty money” in the Ecuadorian public spheres. That is, money that comes from criminal organizations, the result of corruption.

“Organized crime -with the corruption structures necessary for this to happen- would be penetrating Ecuadorian politics,” said Simón Pachano, a political analyst, in this regard.

In the midst of all these problems that the Andean nation is going through, after these elections, it remains to be seen how the Ecuadorian political class will organize itself to counteract the situation in the country and try to boost it again.

With EFE and local media