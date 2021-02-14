Ecuador will count about 6 million votes, which represent 45% of the voters, to verify the result of the presidential election after the denunciation of an alleged fraud, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on Saturday.

“More or less 6 million votes will be reviewed vote by vote,” CNE president Diana Atamaint said at a press conference, adding that the recount would start between Monday and Tuesday, which would take about 15 days.

“We have an obligation to respond with transparency”, he assured.

The new scrutiny will come after an agreement between the electoral body and the leftist indigenous leader Yaku Pérez and the former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso, who were fighting a close fight. for the second quota for the April 11 ballot.

The presidential candidate of Ecuador, Yaku Perez (i), intervenes in the National Electoral Council in Quito (Ecuador). Photo EFE

Lasso, who on Wednesday displaced Pérez from second place in the preliminary count, achieved 19.74% of the votes compared to 19.38% of the Aboriginal leader after 99.99% of the minutes were processed, including 0.27% to be reviewed due to inconsistencies such as the lack of signature of the members of the polling stations receiving the vote.

The left-wing economist Andrés Arauz, the dolphin of former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), won with 32.70% the first round Sunday’s presidential election, in which a historical record of 16 candidates participated.

The provinces

Atamaint noted that the recount will include 100% of the votes of the coastal province of Guayas, the one with the largest electorate, and 50% of the votes of another 16 such as Pichincha (capital Quito) and Manabí, also among the main ones.

Ecuador, with 24 provinces, has a population of 17.4 million people, of which 13.1 million were summoned to the polls.

With this “we give samples and guarantees of transparency, because there is nothing to hide,” Atamaint said after receiving Perez’s recount request on Saturday as required by law.

“We are delivering the tests and evidences, with several acts with inconsistencies, which have been presented in various provinces, “said the indigenous leader, who has argued that there was fraud to marginalize him from the ballot and that a percentage of his votes were transferred to other candidates.

Indigenous and social sectors, which for several days held peaceful rallies before the electoral delegations of Quito and Guayaquil, have announced mobilizations in favor of Pérez, who has called on them to remain calm.

The indigenous movement led violent protests in October 2019, which forced President Lenín Moreno to repeal the elimination of fuel subsidies. The riots left eleven dead and more than 1,300 injured.

Moreno will conclude his four-year term on May 24.

Source: AP and Clarín

PB