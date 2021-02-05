From urban markets to isolated villages among volcanoes, Indigenous of Ecuador are campaigning for Sunday’s elections, trusting in the popularity of the massive revolt they staged in 2019 and in Yaku Pérez, their first own presidential candidate in 15 years.

“The October 2019 movement gave us a mandate (…), a political identity “says one of the mobilization figures, Leonidas Iza, 38, surrounded by the rainbow flags of the Pachakutik indigenous party.

With a red poncho, black jeans and a long braid, this leader in those demonstrations –triggered by a rise in fuel prices and that made President Lenín Moreno’s power waver, with a balance of eleven dead and 1,340 wounded – he goes to support Pachakutik’s candidates for the legislative elections, which coincide with the first round of the presidential election.

“Any government that comes is going to have to deal with the position of the indigenous movement and the popular sectors” united in the 2019 protests, Iza told AFP while accompanying the distribution of brochures in the market of Latacunga, the capital of the province. from Cotopaxi, about 90 km south of Quito.

Several of those present begin to chant: “Iza, Iza, the people support you!”, A sign of the popularity of the president of the Indigenous and Peasant Movement of Cotopaxi (MICC). “I am not a candidate. I am defending the movement,” he clarifies, laughing.

For the presidential, Pachakutik, political arm of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), bet on Yaku Pérez and his message of reconciliation of the entire Ecuadorian society.

At 51 years old, this left-wing environmentalist “seems to reconcile the sectors [del resto de la sociedad] that they saw very bad [la protesta de] October, as a radical leftist emergency, “explains Franklin Ramírez to AFP.

His candidacy “tries to occupy the most centrist space, tries to distance himself at the same time “from the former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso, 65, and the leftist Andrés Arauz, 35, the dolphin of former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), both favorites, adds this political scientist from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flacso).

The last indigenous presidential candidate, Luis Macas, only obtained 2.2% of the votes in 2006. Before him, Antonio Vargas won 0.9% of the vote in 2002.

Polls

Compared to 32% of Arauz and 21% of Lasso, Yaku Pérez has 12% of voting intentions, according to the latest survey by researcher Market.

The 14 indigenous peoples of Ecuador they only represent 7.4% of the country’s population, according to the 2010 census. Pérez, of the Kañari ethnic group, affirms that, according to anthropological studies, 25% of the 17.4 million Ecuadorians are indigenous.

The indigenous vote, which “regained vigor” after the mobilization in 2019, Ramírez points out, does not carry as much weight in demographic terms as due to its “multi-ethnic political project”. that goes beyond the rights of indigenous communities.

The message reaches Bertha Quishpe, an unemployed nurse despite the covid-19 pandemic, which last year overwhelmed the hospital system in Ecuador and now accumulates more than 250,000 cases and some 15,000 deaths.

“My aspiration is that we arrive in a better, more constructive, more honest country (…) I support Yaku because he is simple, humble. He is from the countryside like us, he knows about our reality “, explains this 38-year-old single mother, who laments the “humiliations” suffered by indigenous people like her, of whom 60% live in poverty.

In a red truck on a road lined with eucalyptus trees, huge aloes and flowering cacti, and a pebble road, Iza climbs to more than 3,500 meters of altitude in the Andean wasteland. There he joins other militants and candidates in the village of Cusubamba. A loudspeaker emits electoral slogans.

But before politics, a fun time. The indigenous leader takes off his poncho and participates in a volleyball match on a property, with a net placed more than four meters high, attached to two tree trunks.

Sitting on the grass, some women watch the game and study a Pachakutik brochure, which advocates equitable distribution of water, access to education and opposes “irresponsible” mining and corruption.

“What we as indigenous want is something better than what [que] we are suffering, “says Selia Ortiz, 41, impoverished by low prices for agricultural products and excessively high interest rates.

Pachakutik hopes to win between 17 and 24 of the 137 seats of the National Assembly, and thus, according to Iza, reform the laws on land and water, and promote a regulation of agricultural production to improve the lives of peasants, mainly indigenous.

Source: AFP

