A little over a week before the presidential elections of February 7 in Ecuador, the polls suggest that it would be the candidate of Correísmo, the economist Andres Arauz, who would prevail in the first round, But it should go to a ballot.

The polls suggest that he would reap 37.4% of the votes, which would force him to a second round, probably with former banker Guillermo Lasso, who currently appears in second place with 24.3% of the votes.

Arauz, who had already generated noise for some of his proposals, returned to generate waves in recent days for a “generous” campaign notice that gets into waters of doubtful legality.

In a video of little more than 30 seconds, the candidate informed the population that this Friday they could go through party headquarters throughout the country to withdraw 250 dollars on account of a subsidy that he promised to all the families if he were to win the presidency.

The video also advises that each person must carry a identity card in order to receive the money.

Alberto Fernández and Andrés Arauz, when they were together in December of last year Photo: Clarín Archive.

On his electoral platform in 2020, Arauz had already launched his proposal from which this benign advance originates: a promise to deliver $ 1,000 to 1,000 families in case of being elected, to be delivered in the first days of his mandate.

Beyond the risky strategy of spending money on account that you could only get back if you win the elections, the initiative has echoes of some of the worst electoral practices, including vote buying.

This has not been the only Arauz proposal that has generated criticism. Your promise of invest 3 billion dollars in infrastructure works in the country it was attacked for the lack of details about how Ecuador could, in a context like the current one, finance such a mission.

In recent days, Arauz was once again in the eye of the storm after his statements appeared during the presidential debate in Ecuador where he assured that Alberto Fernández had assured him the delivery of “4 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 “.

Arauz’s sayings were questioned by the current Ecuadorian Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, who refuted his words at a press conference.

“It is ridiculous for two reasons, the first because Mr. (Alberto) Fernández, no matter how president of a Republic (Argentina), does not have the power unless he is the owner of AstraZeneca (…) it does not correspond, It is up to the AstraZeneca company“, said the minister, who by the way, is also in trouble for having his relatives vaccinated first.

A strap dolphin

Although Arauz is only 35 years old, has a long history, so much in the academic field as in that of the management. He was General Banking Director of Banco de Ecuador between 2011 and 2013. After that, between 2015 and 2017, he was coordinating minister of Knowledge and Human Talent of the government of Rafael Correa.

He has a degree in Economics and Mathematics, and also a master’s degree in Development Economics and a PhD in Financial Economics. Arauz speaks four languages: Spanish, English, French and Russian.

After the arrival of Lenin Moreno to power, Arauz moved away from administrative positions and devoted himself to academic research. At the end of 2017, he founded the Dollarization Observatory together with a group of economists, an organization dedicated to the production of thinking and reflection on economic issues.

Along the same lines as Rafael Correa, Arauz is a latin americanist convinced. Along these lines, in 2020 he was appointed member of the Executive Council of the Progressive International, which also includes the former Vice President of Bolivia, Álvaro García Linera, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Celso Amorín and Correa himself.

Drafting Clarín