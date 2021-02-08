Ecuador is waiting to meet the rival of the correista candidate for the Presidency, Andrés Arauz, for the second electoral round on April 11, since with 97.85% of the records processed, the indigenous environmentalist Yaku Pérez and the center-right Guillermo Lasso have a bitter dispute.

When 2.15% of the minutes remain to be scrutinized, Arauz obtains 32.16%, followed by a distance by Pérez, with 19.86%, and Lasso, with 19.59. Those percentages represent 1,559,386 votes for the candidate of the Pachakutik movement, which groups together indigenous and other social movements, and 1,538,535 for Lasso, of the Creando Oportunidades (CREO) movement.

An advantage of 20,851 votes for Pérez, which, however, is extremely vulnerable, since there are 5,547 minutes with incidents that will require a second recount.

Ecuadorian law establishes a second round when the winner does not obtain an absolute majority or at least 40% of the valid votes with a difference of 10 percentage points over the second candidate.

Arauz’s clear victory in the first round, as expected, has shifted attention to second place not only because of the importance of each vote, but also for the hopes they aroused in the indigenous movement the results of the quick count carried out by the National Electoral Council (CNE), some four hours after the closing of the polling stations.

The quick count is based on a sample of tables whose results represent, with a margin of error, the entire electorate.

In a televised intervention, the president of the CNE, Diana Antamaint, announced the percentages that awarded first place to Arauz, followed by Pérez and Lasso on the heels of the Pachakutik leader.

However, minutes later, the vice president of the CNE, Enrique Pita, clarified that there was a “technical tie” between the two, since the minutes for the quick count continued to be entered, that is, Atamaint had provided partial data.

Fraud?

The confusion altered the spirits in a sector of the indigenous movement who even spoke of possible fraud.

“We are about to check some very serious news, but that is almost certain. is conspiring a fraud between Mr. Correa (former President Rafael Correa) and Mr. Lasso and Mr. Nebot (Jaime Nebot, leader of the Social Christian Party) to prevent us from reaching the second round, “Pérez said this Monday in a Press conference.

And he added: “After 40% the trend continues, it should not change, but there is this attempt and we denounce it to Ecuador. We must not let or allow they steal the will of the Ecuadorians“.

It apparently responded to a terse prediction on Twitter in which Correa assessed that: “On the coast, Lasso far exceeds Yaku. Arauz will rise to around 32.7%; Yaku will fall to about 19.49%; and Lasso will rise to about 19.73%. Final will be Arauz-Lasso “.

It is clear that Correa’s movement you should confront Lasso, a right-wing banker, who against an indigenous leader that brings together sectors of the left and moderate groups around him.

Convinced of an alleged alliance between staunch rivals in order not to make way for an indigenous person, Pérez has reiterated that he will be the one who will dispute the second electoral round with Arauz, the candidate promoted by Correa, who has lived in Belgium since 2017, when he left the Presidency .

And it is that as the vote count progresses, the contested bid has been consolidated, leaving 861 minutes pending to be counted and the review of the 5,547 minutes with incidents.

Among euphemisms (“hopefully no violence is generated”), Pérez warned this morning of the possibility of outbreaks of riots And as soon as there was talk of a technical tie on Sunday night, he himself traveled to the outskirts of the CNE command center in Quito, with some supporters to demand transparency in the scrutiny.

And he warned that they will be vigilant not only in the Ecuadorian capital but throughout the country.

The center-right candidate, who initially started as a favorite to accompany Arauz to a second round, traditionally has a captive vote in his hometown, Guayaquil, although it is unknown if that predicament would have been modified when entering the game the new political factor that Pérez represents.

“Correa has a panic that we enter the second round”, valued the indigenous candidate, given that both movements are framed on the left of the political map.

The Parlament

In addition to the presidential elections, more than 13 million Ecuadorians were summoned on Sunday to renew the National Assembly and although the scrutiny of these minutes is still further behind, it can be glimpsed since Correísmo and Pachakutik will be the largest benches in Parliament.

Ecuadorians appointed 137 legislators: 15 national, 6 abroad and 116 provincial.

With 80.02% scrutinized, the 1-5 alliance Unión por la Esperanza (Correísmo) obtained 27.93% of the votes, followed by Pachakutik with 19.97%, Izquierda Democrática with 13.35% and the center-right CREO with 10.25%.

The rest of the movements and political parties do not exceed 5% each, when there are still 6,213 minutes to review that presented some type of novelty.

