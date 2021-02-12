Where is the left in Ecuador? Or in Latin America? Or is it just pure populist demagogy? In the region, in general, nationalism or personalist caudillismo is often deliberately confused with a supposed socialist progressivism.

The formula serves to win votes, but what remains are intolerant movements, little affected by republican limits, the right to dissent and in many cases despotic, as in Venezuela or Nicaragua. In Ecuador, for example, those who say they are from the left are former president Rafael Correa and his dolphin and candidate Andrés Aráuz.

Also on that sidewalk, perhaps with more legitimacy, is the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, an environmental lawyer with moderate views, who has been a bitter critic of Correísmo and its story as an alleged revolutionary. This litigation and its tones are important because it is just between these two sectors that the most serious part is fought in those hours of the elections in the Andean country.

Pérez made a surprising choice and stayed for a few hours and a thousandths on the way to the ballot to contest the presidential seat to Aráuz instead of the right-wing banker, Guillermo Lasso. The alternative of an indigenous leader with a leftist history configured worst case scenario for Correa that he intends the victory of his applicant as a toll to try to free himself from the processes against him for corruption.

The presidential candidate of the indigenous movement, Yaku Pérez. Reuters photo

A campaign between these two sectors also exposed the precarious ideological constructions of Correísmo, struck down his speech, he piled it up on a path rather close to Lasso’s. The desperation for such an outcome is explained in Correa’s intense and untidy campaign to deny Pérez’s indigenous identity or ideology.

That scenario has changed. The final counts reduced the chance of Pérez who would come in third place, with his Pachakutik movement, the political arm of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), warning about a fraudulent compromise to get him out of the race. That complaint anticipates the critical governance that will define the next government.

The indigenous leader in a ballot had ample opportunity to reach the presidency, gathering his own vote, that of the anticorreistas of the right and of a large part of the electoral base of the social democrat Xavier Hervas, who was fourth with almost 16 percent of the vote. The current turn, instead guarantees the victory of Arauz but also possibly his nightmare.

The indigenous movement in these elections multiplied its support with respect to past votes. Since 1995, when this political group was created, its greatest success at the polls had been 11%. But they had then and before averages of only 4 or 5 percent and in 2006 they were barely around 2.70%, until they almost disappeared.

Regardless of what happens in the presidential election, this time Pachakutik dominated the national vote with victories in 13 provinces against only seven of Aráuz and it became the second parliamentary force. This growth has several sources: the country’s systemic inequality; the increase in the social importance of the environmental problem that is a central axis of the indigenous movement and the powerful mobilizations of 2019 against the increase in fuel that put the outgoing government of Lenin Moreno on the ropes.

Andrés Arauz and Carlos Rabascall, candidates for president and vice president of Ecuador, respectively, for the party of former president Rafael Correa. AP Photo

It was not the first time that the Conaie went against political power, but it also consolidated against what they consider the ideological falsification of correísmo that took Pérez to jail four times, accusing him of terrorism for his environmental positions.

For the indigenous leader, this controversial former president (and Aráuz) is anything but the socialist that he intends to exhibit. Correa is certainly a contradictory economist who during his long government shared with Chavismo the anti-imperialist narrative on occasion and contempt for the free press and dissent, but he defended open-pit mining, persecuted the indigenous people and played with the same ambiguity with the markets.

When he came to power after a chain of collapses of eight governments, between 1997 and 2007, and the dollarization of the country in January 2000, he managed to overcome the economy driven by the tail wind of the stage. The growth was 4% per year. But in 2015 the wind became a breeze and began to blow head-on. The price of Ecuadorian crude fell from $ 100 to $ 22 a barrel, causing a loss of $ 7 billion in the export basket, almost 7% of GDP. The severe earthquake in 2016 contributed to the contraction of the economy. The fiscal deficit hovered around 8%.

In the correístas years, in addition, the public debt jumped from 10 billion dollars in June 2009 to 43 billion in March 2017. Public spending boosted in that vertigo, climbed from 20 to 40% of the product in the middle of a astonishing overbilling of public works.

Lenin Moreno, a former Correa ally, who inherited those chasms, carried out a series of crucial changes in the former president’s model, among them the elimination of re-election beyond two shifts. In this way the return to power of the former president was dynamited. Limits were also removed so that the new government can relieve the officials that Correa had left as custodians of his administration. The list included the attorney general, the comptroller or the attorney, among other positions specifically linked to scrutinizing the State. A world of corruption investigations exploded with those modifications.

Rafael Correa. AFP photo

Correa, like his colleagues from the long “won decade” in the region, had something to worry about. A moderate calculation indicates that those negotiated during their governments would have cost Ecuador 6.8 million dollars a day, from 2007 to May of this year. A newspaper investigation Express discovered a system of bribes that were armed on 15% of the total value of public works. Likewise, it revealed that the surcharges floated around 10%.

One of the examples of what was coming to light is a $ 167 million bundle of government contracts that benefited the brother of the former president, Fabricio Correa, at the beginning of the “revolutionary” government. Also the extraordinary enrichment of the brothers Vinicio and Fernando Alvarado, key factors of the correístas cabinets.

Moreno, in his first stretch in power, when he still had popular support, opened the way to judicial investigations linked to black money and bribes from the Brazilian Odebrecht. A leading construction company that is one of the main factors in the negotiation between the state of Brazil and private companies in the Lava Jato scandal.

Those inquiries They took Vice President Jorge Glass to jail, an ally that Correa placed in the formula headed by Moreno to ensure that things did not get out of control. As, instead, everything went from mother, when he could still go to his country without ending up in prison, the former president returned in 2019 from his refuge in Belgium to bet on his charisma and try to recover the initiative.

However, he encountered an unexpected scene of repudiation in the streets, trash rain all over your car, thief insults and anything but praise for a management that had had some merits such as reducing poverty from 36% to 22.9%, the improvement of the educational system and an improvement in public infrastructure.

The anger of the supporters of the indigenous leader. Reuters photo

In April 2020, the Ecuadorian justice ended up condemning him to eight years in prison for the so-called “2012-2016 bribery case”. A file linked precisely to a corruption plot mounted, according to the judicial opinion, during the administration of the former president and that involved national companies and the aforementioned Odebrecht. At the time, the London BBC synthesized that cause in a simple way: “it was about receiving payments to finance the political movement of the former president, Alianza País, in exchange for awarding millionaire contracts.”

Nothing that surprises with the public works in the Latin American regions. By the way Correa is another of the riders of that squad that holds andthe myth of lawfare, an alleged judicial persecution against the supposed popular leaders.

