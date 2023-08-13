Henry Cucalón is the Minister of Government of Ecuador. He is responsible for the relationship between the Executive and the other official institutions in the country.

The official spoke with EL TIEMPO about the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencioone of the eight candidates who ran for the presidential elections on August 20.

In the midst of this wave of violence that is plaguing the neighboring country on behalf of drug cartels, Cucalón stressed that the voting must take place. The minister believes that the participation of Ecuadorians in the voting will send a message of democratic strength.

“We have to go vote because that is, in my opinion, one of the best tributes that can be given to Fernando, apart from fighting against impunity and punishing the material and intellectual authors of the crime,” he said.

How do you assess the current security situation in Ecuador?

Obviously there are alarming figures in terms of security as a result of confrontation between criminal gangs precisely because of territory controls, because of the scourge of drug trafficking and also because of the action that the National Government has taken to confront them. Fernando Villavicencio’s crime is execrable. But this in particular is a political crime that even has characteristics of terrorist practices.

What are the Ecuadorian cities most affected by crime?

Basically they are those that are on the coast, a lot in Guayas, in the province of Esmeraldas, Manabí and Los Ríos, fundamentally.

Multiple security flaws have been pointed out at the rally where Villavicencio was assassinated. Was there a mistake on the part of the government?

Since Fernando was a legislator of the Republic, the Ecuadorian State granted him security, which was reinforced once he was a presidential candidate. In the unfortunate assassination, the context must also be understood. It should also be pointed out that there are three injured policemen who were part of their escorts, one seriously injured, and that the National Police itself prevented this from happening to the elderly when it prevented the detonation of a grenade that the terrorist hitmen used in his escape. So yes, it is an unfortunate fact without prejudice to any type of investigation that is carried out.

There are already six Colombians arrested for the murder. Have you already identified a criminal gang behind the attack or what clues do you have?

Only what is public, and let’s remember that this is carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office, but of course we can report what is carried out through regular channels. Indeed, there are six arrested people involved, of Colombian nationality, but the most important thing is not that they are Colombian, but rather that they were arrested. Charges have been filed, they have been placed in pretrial detention, there is one of the hitmen who died in the confrontation with the National Police. Regarding all this information, we must stick to official information.

After the assassination of Villavicencio, you said that those who took the life of the candidate wanted to send a message, what?

It has been a blow to democracy. The murder of any person is terrible and condemnable. But when he is a political leader, when he is a presidential candidate, he has a symbolism because (the candidate) professes something. The person he ordered or the people who ordered him killed wanted to silence a voice, not just take a life. And the fact that it was a few days before the elections also carries a message to society. They wanted to say: “don’t intervene, don’t get involved, we’re the ones in charge, we can assassinate a presidential candidate, we can assassinate a mayor like recently, we can kill any public official.”

Supporters pay their respects during an event organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

Is that why you decided to go ahead with the elections?

Exactly for that. It is one of the first decisions made by the Ecuadorian State on Wednesday night in a security cabinet. We state that the elections have to continue, not only because the law so provides, but also because the electoral calendar must be respected and we must overcome uncertainty. And we have to go vote because that is, in my opinion, one of the best tributes that can be given to Fernando, apart from fighting against impunity and punishing the material and intellectual authors of the crime. The tribute that Ecuador is going to vote that day and that democracy, which is fragile and hit by this, is strengthened.

How are you going to integrate with Colombia and the FBI to reach those responsible for this homicide?

The President of the Republic announced on Friday the arrival of the FBI in a short time so that, organically, it can work and provide support. His support also has to do with the issue of technology as a reinforcement to speed up investigations. Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office announced that the assistance protocols had been activated with its counterpart in Colombia, and that is good because all kinds of efforts must be combined to find the truth and punish those responsible for this terrible and execrable act.

After the assassination, the Government decreed a new state of emergency. What faculties and facilities does this measure give them?

Legally speaking, it is the tool that the Government has to allow the Armed Forces to get involved in the fight against crime and that is why they are exceptional measures that have to be renewed. Let us remember that, at least in our legal framework, the Armed Forces can only intervene in the face of external threats. With the measure, they can collaborate and intervene, be on the street, carry out searches and raids to bring peace to the country.

What would you say to the analysts and Ecuadorians who claim that the 16 states of exception decreed during the Guillermo Lasso period have not been efficient?

Have served. They can serve more and better, of course, but at the time they have served. I’ll give an example. One of the states of exception that occurred in Esmeraldas a few months ago dropped violent deaths enormously, and for some time to zero. The intervention of the military in Esmeraldas after the terrorist attack for which they murdered humble fishermen without any justification in the port of Esmeraldas obviously led to a type of pacification. For this reason, among other things, the National Government requested that the Armed Forces be able to intervene without the need for states of emergency.

Forensic experts work in the area where the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio was murdered today, in Quito (Ecuador).

Another violent episode that we saw this week was the attack against Assembly candidate Estefany Puente, in Quevedo, in the province of Los Ríos. What do you know about that case?

The official information I have is that the unfortunate incident was caused by an attempted robbery. The candidate generated resistance and it has been an unfortunate incident, but she is not limited to the rest. It is the same crime, it is still wrong, but it is not a political attack, with direct characteristics of trying to eliminate her life, but the product of common crime. Which is also condemnable, worth the clarification.

Minister, how are you going to guarantee the safety of the candidates and the voters in the face of the elections on August 20 in the midst of this commotion caused by the murder of Villavicencio?

The relevant operational agencies, which are the Ministry of the Interior, the General Command of the Police and the Ministry of Defense, which is the head of the armed forces, have been communicating that as a result of the state of emergency, greater efforts will be made, strategies as well together to guarantee the lives of citizens and that the elections take place normally and that is where I enter as Minister of Politics and Government so that this can be carried out without any type of problem. We have already seen the whole series of operations that are being carried out throughout the country to guarantee security, this along with something that is already without a state of emergency, and that is that the Armed Forces are also the operational guarantors of the transfer of all that is furniture, ballots and the receipt itself of the electoral process.

Intervention in the Litoral penitentiary, in Guayaquil (Ecuador). Photo: EFE / Beloved Forces

Does this mean that citizens can be calm and calmly go out to vote? Because that’s a big fear today.

That’s what we want. The obligation of the State is to always guarantee that. Right now with all the more reason, because we understand, and I mainly understand, that there are signs of hopelessness, of fear, of what is happening, because that is what they wanted to attack at the moment they brutally murdered the candidate presidential.

So we have to work again on the issue of trust and we all do that, governments do that, yes, with greater responsibility, but so does society. We have to work for peace, in a great national agreement for peace. The country needs and we all need to regain faith in our institutions, an issue of unity, good sense, rationality is urgent.

Angie Nataly Ruiz Hurtado

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME