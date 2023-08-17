Voting for the presidential and extraordinary legislative elections in Ecuador began this Thursday (17) with the participation of prisoners without a final sentence, a process that takes place inside prisons.

In total, 4,756 citizens are eligible to exercise their right to vote in 39 Social Rehabilitation Centers, where 62 polling stations have been set up in 20 provinces.

In opening the day, Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), thanked the support of the Armed Forces and the police for guaranteeing security in the polling places.

The votes received today will be counted as soon as the electoral journey ends next Sunday (20).

Luis Ordóñez, director of the National Service for Comprehensive Assistance to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), the body responsible for prisons, guaranteed that the vote is “a tangible proof of inclusive democracy”.

“This event demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the State to respect and guarantee the political rights of people deprived of their liberty without due conviction”, he emphasized.

Next Sunday, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to define who will complete the presidential term for which the conservative Guillermo Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

In May, the current ruler dissolved Parliament, with an opposition majority, when the House was preparing to debate and vote on his dismissal in an impeachment process for alleged embezzlement.

At the same time, he invoked the so-called “cross death”, provided for in the Constitution, and requested the calling of extraordinary elections, thus shortening his term by half, which is why whoever replaces him will govern until May 24, 2025.

Seven candidates are running to succeed Lasso. On Wednesday night (16), the CNE authorized the presidential candidacy of Christian Zurita to replace Fernando Villavicencio, of the Constrói movement, murdered last week by suspected Colombian gunmen.