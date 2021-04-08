The progressive Andrés Arauz, identified with the Socialism of the XXI Century, and the conservative Guillermo Lasso, tied to neoliberalism, they will play next Sunday power in a decisive election to tell the direction of an Ecuador in crisis.

Arauz, from the Union for Hope movement (UNES), economist and former minister, is considered the heir of the former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), who has resided in Belgium since he left power and who has been convicted of a bribery offense that he denies.

Lasso, shareholder of one of the important banks in Ecuador and candidate of the CREO movement (center right), was for a month “superminister of Economy” in one of the most turbulent periods in recent Ecuadorian history, the Banking Holiday, and one year as governor of the province of Guayas between 1998 and 1999.

Arauz’s plan proposes: “To achieve good living: decent work for all; free, universal health and education and quality; basic income and social security coverage for all; functional housing and in optimal conditions for all “, as well as” taking care of our nature: water, air, climate, to improve our life and allow that of the next generations “.

Row at the gates of the Civil Registry to process your identity card for the elections to be held next Sunday, April 11, in Quito. Photo EFE

Lasso, in his program, proposes: “To promote a free market economy and open to the world, fiscally responsible to achieve sustainable growth and generate employment”, as well as “to be a democratic and republican society, free and open, prosperous” and supportive “with the most vulnerable through a small, but robust and efficient State. “

Statism versus neoliberalism?

Arauz suggests that the State must be fundamental in the economic reactivation and productive of the country, as well as in the provision of essential services in the areas of health, education, social inclusion, justice and security; but also in constitutional control, in the strengthening of participatory democracy and in the implementation of citizens’ rights.

Lasso, on the other hand, considers that public spending is no longer an instrument to fight poverty, although it must continue as guarantor of the provision of basic services and leave everything else in the hands of the private sector: “A minimal and robust State is ideal.”

The two finalist candidates from Ecuador also differ on international politics, as Lasso follow a line of commercial opening, especially with countries in the orbit of Washington and the surveillance of the Organization of American States (OAS).

In this sense, for Lasso, Ecuador must continue your path of insertion in the Pacific Alliance and in the signing of trade and cooperation agreements with the United States, China, Costa Rica, South Korea, India and Turkey.

Arauz, on the other hand, will return to the line of multilateralism and regional integration as the axis of its foreign policy, particularly with the recovery of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Justice and corruption

Arauz rejects the “lawfare” that, he says, has hit several leaders of progressivism in the region and that is why he believes that it is necessary “depoliticize justice and dejudicialize politics”, as well as recovering the independence of the Judicial Function and the Prosecutor’s Office so that “they fulfill their function of punishing crimes and not persons.” He also urgently believes an ethical pact of the whole society to strengthen the principles of the common good, which he finally believes will contribute to an effective fight against corruption.

According to Lasso, it is necessary strengthen the main justice institutions and suggests a specialized Public Administration Prosecutor’s Office, coordinated with the Financial Analysis Unit, the Strategic Intelligence Center and the State Comptroller’s Office, to improve the corruption investigation processes in the public sector.

“Ecuador cannot afford maintain your oil resources and underground miners “and” must take advantage of them with environmental responsibility, making use of technological advances, “says Lasso’s government plan, while Arauz suggests promoting” the transition to a post-oil economy. “

“Stimulate non-oil production, with emphasis on value-added sectors, seeking in this process a relative increase in the participation of manufacturing and industries with high incorporation of knowledge and technology”, Arauz and Lasso propose: “Nature is undeniably above extractivism.”

“Our commitment is to take advantage of oil, mining and energy resources making use of the best international practices to permanently watch over the environment,” says the conservative candidate’s proposal.

Source: EFE

PB