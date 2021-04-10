Ecuadorians will go to the polls this Sunday to elect the successor to President Lenin Moreno, and they will do so in a climate of concern for the critical economic and health situation that the country is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and government mismanagement.

In this polarized second round, the correista economist faces Andres Arauz (36), of a statist tendency, and the former banker Guillermo Lasso (65), which promotes the free market.

It is a key choice in South America and it is followed with expectation by the regional governments, since the political division between populist or liberal, conservative or progressive proposals, have been defining electoral disputes. Today, more than ever, the success or failure of a current has repercussions on the alliances of the continent.

The elections take place in the middle of a serious social and economic situation. A recent Cedatos survey shows that 75% of Ecuadorians are concerned or very concerned about the future of the country, whose dollarized economy was hit hard by the pandemic.

The candidate Andrés Arauz closed his campaign on Thursday in Quito. Photo: REUTERS

The issues that most distress the population are the unemployment, lack of money, insecurity and the health crisis caused by covid-19.

The weight of the undecided

The latest polls showed Arauz, former president Rafael Correa’s dolphin, with a certain advantage in voting intentions. However, the conservative banker Lasso, turned into a figure of anti-Correism, was regaining ground.

Analysts argue that it is very difficult to establish a clear winner because there is a high number of undecided.

According to the consultants, this sector exceeds 20%, a high number that only explains the polarization and discouragement of the population by politicians. To add to the doubts, the abstention in the first round it was 19%, and those voters could now shake the political chessboard.

Former banker Guillermo Lasso is second, but he approached Andrés Arauz in the polls. Photo: EFE

The key vote of the indigenous

Crucial on this occasion is the vote of indigenous communities, who represent cthus 10% of the standard. There are also some divisions there.

An important sector of these movements have an old dispute with Correa, which distances them from Arauz. But at the same time, not everyone is sympathetic to Lasso’s political line.

The two candidates tried to reach those voters in the last stretch of the campaign, but failed to win them over. That is why it is expected that many will not vote, that they will vote blank or null.

Yaku perez, the leader of the indigenous political movement Pachakutik, came third in the last elections, with just a tiny difference in votes with Lasso.

Andrés Arauz’s propaganda posters, on a balcony in the center of Quito. Photo: EFE

Both Pachakutik and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), confronted with Correa, have already said that promote the null vote.

Polarization

The truth is that in Ecuador there is a strong polarization between correistas and anticorreistas. A third of the electoral roll (32%) voted for Arauz in the first round, a clear demonstration that they still support Correa, who ruled between 2007 and 2017 and was later convicted of corruption.

On the other hand, more than 54% did it for one of the other three candidates, who questioned the correista line.

The economy, meanwhile, is one of the axes that separate both candidates in this ballotage.

According to Francisco Sánchez, director of the Ibero-American Institute of the University of Salamanca, Arauz exhibits an interventionist discourse of the State in the economy and as a regulator of society.

Lasso, for his part, believes that the State “is the problem” and mentions issues such as tax collection. “His approach is classic: less State and more society, which without restrictions generates greater economic income because the market works,” he details.

Another point of friction between the two has to do with the question of freedoms and rights. During the campaign, Lasso has already spoken openly on the issue and made special mention of freedom of the press and less persecution of political leaders.

Arauz, meanwhile, made several attempts to qualify the decade of Correa’s Citizen Revolution, but once again placed the figure of the former president as a figure of his possible mandate.

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA