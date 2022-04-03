San Jose Costa Rica.- A former president and a treasury minister of the outgoing government of Costa Rica faced each other on Sunday in the second round of the presidential election from the country.

Jose Maria Figuereswho ruled Costa Rica between 1994 and 1998, represents the National Liberation Party as did his father, José Figueres Ferrer, who was president three times. Rodrigo Chavez was the surprise of the first electoral round in February. He briefly served in the government of outgoing President Carlos Alvarado and represents the Social Democratic Progress party.

The two men led tough bells that emphasized old controversies. None came close in the first ballot to the 40% of votes needed to avoid the second round. The latest polls showed them in a technical tie ahead of Sunday’s elections.

It was planned that The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. More than 3.5 million Costa Ricans could vote, but turnout was expected to be even lower than February’s 60% due to low enthusiasm for the candidates.

In the first hours of the vote, attendance at the polls was variable, since in some centers in San José there were lines before the centers opened, while in others the halls looked with few voters.

Juan Morales, a 68-year-old pensioner, preferred to go out to vote early to avoid crowds.

“I hope that all the people go out to vote today, I know that the candidates do not like them very much, but we have to elect a president and voting is taking care of democracy,” he assured.

Ana Brenes, a 39-year-old educator, also preferred to go out to vote early and hopes that election day will go smoothly.

“There have been many offenses in the campaign, I hope that we can all calmly go out and vote today, respecting others,” he commented.

The Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado He also issued a message in which he invited Costa Ricans to vote and strengthen democracy.

“We are an example in the world of freedom, democracy and peace, which are the pillars on which our country has consolidated its history and builds its future,” the president published on social networks.

José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves today are vying for the presidency of Costa Rica. Photo: Special

The electoral authorities investigated the campaign de Chaves for an alleged parallel illegal financing infrastructure. He too has been embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that cost him a job at the World Bank.

For its part, Figueres has been questioned about a payment of 900,000 dollars for consulting that he received after his presidency of the Alcatel telecommunications company when the firm was competing for a contract with the national electricity company. No charges were ever filed against him and he has denied any wrongdoing.

Although Costa Rica has enjoyed a democratic stability Compared to other countries in the region, the public has been frustrated by political corruption scandals and high unemployment.

In the February vote, Alvarado’s party practically disappeared from the political landscape and was left without seats in the new congress. When that first round was held, the country was experiencing a peak in COVID-19 infections, although cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably since then.