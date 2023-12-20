Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo: the eyes of the world on cobalt

The elections perhaps most awaited by international, private and political investors will take place on Wednesday 20 December. Especially those interested in mineral resources critical for the production of batteries and electric vehicles. It may seem strange to say this, but these elections are taking place in Democratic Republic of the Congo, in central Africa. The country has the largest cobalt reserves in the world, but is also important on the energy front with gas and oil.

A victory for President Felix Tshisekedi it would likely mean continuing his goal of attracting more foreign investment and renegotiating contracts to improve conditions in Congo. But be careful, because a lot can change in the event of his defeat. Among Tshisekedi's opponents are the mining magnate Moise Katumbi and former oil executive Martin Fayulu, whose entrepreneurial background they both say will help them clean up Congo's corruption-plagued extractive industries if they win.

In detail, the Democratic Republic of Congo has 54% of global resources cobalt. China dominates exports, although Tshisekedi has sought to attract more foreign investors and renegotiate existing agreements to improve Congo's participation in major projects. Whoever wins will have to take the lead in ongoing talks with China, including over the new terms of the Sicomines joint venture, part of a $6 billion deal to build infrastructure in 2008.

With Tshisekedi's support, state mining group Gecamines said it wanted to renegotiate some terms of joint venture contracts with partners such as Glencore and Chinese investors, with the intention of purchasing copper and cobalt in proportion to its shares.

Congo is also the world's third largest producer of copper and has important deposits of lithium, tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold. Tshisekedi has sought to develop Congo's largely untapped fossil fuel reserves by auctioning the rights to 30 oil and gas blocks. The sale was officially launched in July 2022, but the auctions have been plagued by delays and so far only the licensing round for the three gas blocks has been completed, albeit with the notable absence of major foreign operators.

China dominates, the West tries to catch up. Everyone hopes for stability in Congo after the vote

The government claims that Congo It has 22 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and aims for production of 200,000 barrels per day, which would make it one of Africa's largest oil producers. The timeline for the development of the blocks is not yet clear.

THE doubts about Tshisekedi's leadership, often authoritarian and with strong nationalist overtones, has so far avoided a major deepening of ties with Western countries. But, as Reuters predicts, that could change in the coming years as global powers seek access to the minerals needed to drive the clean energy transition.

Congo's resources are indeed crucial for the production of electric vehicles and mobile phones. Especially on the first front, the Western hesitations they favored the Chinese domination which is so much discussed now, especially on the topic of electric cars.

But many have understood that they cannot be “picky” and investments in Congo are destined to increase in the coming years. This is why the vote on December 20 is also important on a global level, where it is hoped that the next president will be oriented towards welcoming foreign companies. But above all where we hope that the vote will take place peacefully and the results will be achieved do not trigger internal tensions that would risk jeopardizing the stability of the country and compromising access to crucial resources.

