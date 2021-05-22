Last Sunday the political system in force in chili since the end of the dictatorship.

It has been a longer fall than many of its promoters wanted, but that length has also favored its radicality, the push further and further to the left of a country that only three years ago elected a right-wing government, with a president, Sebastián Piñera, who also came to radicalize his project (who wants to return to La Moneda if it is not for that?).

Now the continuity between the disruption of October 18 (the protests that broke out in October 2019) and the process followed since then is visible.

Just to remember it, in those days the president believed that his great moment was yet to come, that the economic boom was going to explode and that the citizens only had to have a little patience. More patience.

He did not know, as no one in the political world knew, that patience was full and that it would take five cents, or maybe something else, to blow it up.

The president was left without reaction and the next day he was notified that he did not have the Armed Forces to repair the shelving: that is what the general communicated, quite obviously, who said he was not at war.

What was not known is that the only “red line” that the military drew for themselves was La Moneda: they would not allow it to be robbed. More than red, it was a short line.

The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, at a press conference with his cabinet, last Monday at the Palacio de la Moneda, in Santiago. Photo: EFE

New Constitution

A few weeks later, the constitution fell. In a less noisy, more orderly, more institutional way, through the government’s agreement with the parliamentary forces.

It is noteworthy that it was done through an institutional path. But it is also noteworthy that it occurred in an environment of fury against institutions, often as vilified as the government itself.

Then came the pandemic, which the government saw as the appropriate truce to show its management capacity, ignoring that this had ceased to matter and that, instead, the paralysis of the economy was deepening the claims of 18-O.

Last Sunday’s elections in Chile marked the downfall of the traditional parties. Photo: REUTERS

During the health crisis, presidentialism and the Constitutional Court fell. In the plebiscite on the change of the Constitution, the right fell, which was shattered between a certain idea of ​​principles and a certain neo-populism still in ambush.

The fall of the traditional parties

In the elections last Sunday after a year and a half, the 18-O finally acquired a face: the People’s List, that heterogeneous group that obtained 27 constituent seats, that was not in any agreement, that expressly rejected it and in the end He took advantage of it with a sagacious electoral strategy, but that is not the work of pure political engineering.

The Town List is anti-parties, anti-institutions and anti-systemic, and at the same time heterodox, multifaceted: the nucleus of 18-O is recognized there, which was so difficult to see because for long months it was covered by other things, the show, the impersonation, the violence.

A demonstration in Santiago de Chile, in November 2019. A new Constitution was one of the main demands of the protest movement. Photo: DPA

Along with that eruption, Sunday all the parties fell, most of which had been rambling since 18-O, sometimes to try to side with the protest, sometimes looking for some self-affirmation, and in the end completely blurring, what they have been, where they come from and where were going.

The dissolving criticism against the parties It is part of the agenda of the times, but it is quite seen that nobody believes them if they join it, instead of putting the muscle in its renewal.

When electoral cataclysms occur like the one on Sunday, the normal thing is that the leaders assume their responsibilities (or simulate it).

The government is preparing a cabinet change from which nobody expects much, because the president has been left to his own devices.

On the other hand, in the parties, only the head of the DC, Fuad Chahín, has resigned, who was left with something like a smoking gun with being the only militant elected as a constituent. As for the others, to the right or to the left, you can’t hear it, father.

Hit to the right

The right faced those of Sunday as if it has been a century since it won elections. Like a cornered cat, aiming for the goal of a loser, a modest third, and of course, lost it too.

The only thing that can be said in its favor is that at least it managed to register a unitary primary – even that way -, which could give it a sardonic advantage in a globally leftist scheme.

And the Constituent Unit? “The most tragic and sad night” called Hernán Cortés to his worst defeat.

It would be appropriate if it weren’t for how much of a farce it had on Wednesday, in any case the blackest in the entire political history of the once powerful Concertación.

This is how it happened: the PD and the PPD despised the newly proclaimed DC candidate; the PS also despised his resignation and complied with his desire to get rid of the DC to make a pact with the PC and the Broad Front; the PC and the Broad Front despised the PS for its ally the PPD; and the PS was despised, without the arms of the PC and looking at the bleeding arms of the DC.

Y all reduced to acronyms, no meat and no candidates, or with some candidates soiled by those shady operations. The militants say they are ashamed.

The fall of the center-left

The zafarrancho of the center-left it does not compare with anything recent, at least in a century. Like the burning of a powder keg of flares, it marks and proclaims the dismissal of the parties that were axes and references, the last shred of the political system.

There is only one caveat: Chile’s conflict is in the middle of its electoral resolution. Six choices to go to find out if the country has definitely entered another direction.

For the generation that has lived it, this has been like an endless journey on top of a merry-go-round. Historians will have a hard time understanding the number of cramps in a three-year breath.

Santiago, special for Clarín

CB