The mess with the elections in Catalonia continues. In the last hours, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia has announced that it was suspended “in a precautionary and provisional way” the decree of Pere Aragonès, Catalan vice president, which postponed the elections.

In this way, indicates the TSJC, “it becomes provisionally in force the decree that set them for February 14. In addition, he points out that the court still has “pending resolve other resources with urgent measures“of up to six applicants.

Approved resource

So again elections in Catalonia are once again set for mid-February, after these were postponed to next May 30. The High Catalan Court has estimated the measures requested against the maneuver of the Government and is annulled until it is decided on the merits of the question. It is, therefore, a decision that is not final.

The Tribunal has accepted the very precautionary measures requested by an individual. Other appeals filed also claim it in the form of extremely precautionary measures, while the another four raise it in the form of precautionary measures. Now the Generalitat and the Prosecutor’s Office have until this Thursday at 10 am to present the allegations corresponding. Once received, the deliberation on the measures will begin.

Democratic League, Left Federalists, Positive Left and Citizen Impulse are some of the entities and parties that have filed an appeal. Similarly, the TSJC recalls that “accepting the most precautionary measures does not anticipate the position on the substance of the matter“.

Postponement to May 30

A few days ago, before the worrying evolution of the pandemic in Catalonia, the Government decreed, after meeting with a large part of the parliamentary majorities, the postponement of the elections from February 14 to May 30.

The majority of parties were in favor of the measure, with the opposition from the PSC, who requested that a vote be taken before Holy Week: March 14 or 21. According to the PSC, this change served not so much health reasons, but rather partisan interests. “We want to read the decree because one thing is to change the date of the elections and another is to change the rules of the game“, said then Miquel Iceta, leader of the PSC.