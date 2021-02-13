Catalonia it could have, for the first time in its history, a female president. Is what he aspires to Laura Borràs, the candidate for the regional elections this Sunday of Junts per Catalunya (JuntsXCat), the party of former president Carles Puigdemont, self-exiled in Belgium so as not to go to jail for having organized an illegal referendum and for having declared, for a while, the independence of this region from Spain in 2017.

“That people choose what kind of independence they want,” Borràs tells Clarion during a cycle of videoconferences that the Efe Agency organized with the main candidates to preside over the Palace of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

This former director of the Institut de les Lletres Catalanes (Institute of Catalan Letters) -whose management earned her a legal case- thus stands out from the other great independence force, a partner in the sovereignist adventure and adversary in these elections: Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña , the party that is committed to dialogue with the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez to agree on a referendum on self-determination that allows the Catalans to choose whether or not they want to separate from the rest of Spain.

“Hence the appeal we make to the public is that they choose what type of independence they want at the head of the institutions – Borràs insists before Clarion-. Those who respect and protect them from the interference of state repression or those who think that they will obtain some type of benefit that has not been produced. “

The candidate bets loudly that if this Sunday sovereignty achieves a 50 percent majority at the polls, she will resurrect the unilateral declaration of independence which was signed and voted in the Catalan Parliament on October 27, 2017 and for which the Puigdemont government was dismissed and Catalonia intervened.

Elections were called in December 2017 and, after several unsuccessful attempts by the pro-independence forces to invest Puigdemont as president, Quim Torra, from JuntsXCat, left, a position that he held for just over two years: in September 2020 he was disqualified for refusing to take down from public buildings a banner in support of pro-independence politicians who are in prison.

The Catalans are preparing to elect the regional government this Sunday, under strong restrictions due to the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The departure of Torra and the impossibility for Catalan separatism to agree to invest a new president precipitated the elections on February 14.

“We need a strong and independentist government,” Borràs repeats.

-But why does Catalonia come to this instance if it already had a pro-independence government?

-Your question is correct. It is true that the government that came out on December 21, 2017 was a pro-independence government. And yet it is the painful reality, it has not made progress towards independence.

-Why?

– It has not done it for a multiplicity of reasons. It is obvious that mistakes have been made, but the truth is also that the Spanish State has not stopped exerting pressure. That is, from the non-investiture of the result that came out of the polls on December 21, the non-investiture of President Puigdemont, we already gave the clue (to the Spanish State) of what it had to continue doing so that no progress could be made on the independence front. This is the result of these three years. What Junts per Catalunya wants is that these mistakes are not repeated. That the government is strong, loyal to the command of the ballot box and that it allows us to move towards independence in a context that we already know is one of repression.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB