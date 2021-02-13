This Saturday, the day before the autonomous elections in Catalonia, the electoral authorities of the community finalized the preparations for a vote that is marked by concern and fear of Covid-19. Although the independence movement is in the background for the first time in years, it is expected that on Sunday there will be a tough fight between the defending independence parties and their detractors.

Catalonia is preparing to receive the thousands of voters who are called to the polls on Sunday, February 14. With a latent concern so that the right to vote does not confront the containment of Covid-19, the Catalan authorities are finalizing the preparations at the polling stations this Saturday.

More than 5.5 million Catalans are summoned to the polls in the middle of the pandemic and will be able to vote with important measures to avoid contagion. That was the guarantee that the Generalitat gave, at the same time that it made a call this February 13 to exercise the right to vote in a “responsible” way.

“We have everything ready to celebrate a 14F (February 14) with some schools and some safe tables. We make a call to exercise the right to vote in a responsible manner and following all health indications, “said Bernat Solé i Barril, Minister of Foreign Action, Institutional Relations and Transparency of the Generalitat, through his social networks.

With a lower number of infections than expected and three parties vying for victory – the independentistas JxCat of former president Carles Puigdemont, ERC (left-wing Republicans) and the Socialist Party (PSC) -, neither the Generalitat nor the Electoral Boards foresee a scenario of massive abstention that makes voting impossible.

The uncertainty about whether all the polling stations will be able to be constituted correctly has marked the campaign. Although the Catalans have the promise of Solé i Barril, who in his appearance this Saturday assured that 99.9% of the polling stations have a sufficient number of members to constitute themselves. The politician wanted to remain firm regarding the confidence of the Generalitat: “We are prepared for incidents, but today we know that all the tables and more can be constituted with the possibility that the supplements can be transferred to other tables that are not theirs.”

A cold campaign for the pandemic

Without large masses and with events broadcast over the internet, the coldest electoral campaign in Catalonia came to an end last Friday. Although the debates between the opponents of the race to 14F have not been without tension, the campaign was a shadow of what could have been due to the limitations caused by the pandemic.

The three leading parties in the polls, JxCat, ERC and the PSC, took advantage of the last minute of the campaign to call on citizens to vote, since their main concern has been abstention. In fact, during the last PSC rally, the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, accompanied his candidate, Salvador Illa, and was resounding about electoral participation: “voting is safe, what is unsafe is not voting.”

On the JxCat front, the candidate Laura Borràs chose to call for the “useful vote”, invoking herself to avoid the “flight of votes” of the independence movement.

Although Puidgemont is not one of the candidates in the elections, his support for Borràs has been decisive. The former president of the Generalitat has been a refugee in Belgium for more than three years and from there he has maintained his influence on Catalan politics, despite the fact that in France 24 he assured that his interest is to participate from a European level. “The only place where I can do politics is in the European Parliament,” he said in an exclusive interview with this chain.







For his part, Oriol Junqueras, the leader of the ERC formation and one of those imprisoned for his participation in the unilateral declaration of independence (DIU) in 2017, called on the population to vote through an emotional message. “If we have not surrendered in prison, even less can you surrender to a ballot box, because the ballot box is our weapon, our tool and our instrument,” said the Republican during his last rally.

Catalan society is divided between supporters of independence and their detractors, a factor that has influenced Spain for the last ten years. In addition, there is strong political instability, with five regional elections during the decade. With this environment, the elections will not be decided based on the preferences for the right or the left of the political arc, but between favorable or opposed to independence, so a possible coalition between formations will be more complex than usual.

More than 35,500 allegations for not going to the polling stations

About a third of the people chosen by lottery to be electoral officials have asked to be exempted, with a total of 35,637 allegations sent to the Electoral Board to evade the obligation. Many citizens agree that they should fulfill their civic duty to vote, but they think that it is not the best time to hold elections and they are afraid of contracting the virus.

Most of the allegations have been accepted by the electoral body, with approximately 23,311 requests granted, 3,065 denied and 3,750 pending resolution – a process that can be extended until the day of the vote.

Workers carry out this Saturday the preparations for the electoral college installed in the Camp del Ferro Pavilion in the Sant Andreu neighborhood of Barcelona. © Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

In addition, more than 265,000 people (5.3% of the census) already voted by mail and thus will not go to the voting sites, 277% more than in the last elections of 2017.

For the elections in Catalonia, one of the foci of the pandemic in Spain, the number of polling stations to vote has been expanded. The Catalan Government recommends that the elderly and the most vulnerable go to vote in the first three hours and that infected people – an electoral sector that causes great concern – and quarantined do so in the last to avoid infections.

