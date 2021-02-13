Weeks ago, Salvador Illa he stopped being Minister of Health of Spain to become a candidate for president of the Generalitat for the Socialist Party of Catalonia.

Questioned for having left the most overwhelmed ministry of the coalition government in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic and when the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus was taking its first steps in Spain, this Catalan philosopher became the novelty of the regional elections this Sunday due to the possibilities that he has of being the most voted non-independentista. Although that will not guarantee him to be able to form a government and become president of the Catalans.

There is talk of the “Illa effect”. Of the “all against Illa”. Polls place him in a head to head with the two main forces of Catalan independence: Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña, the historic left-wing party that seeks to negotiate its own republic with the national government, and Junts per Catalunya, heir to the conservative and liberal space of Convergence and Union that intends to return to the clash and insist with the unilateral declaration of independence that caused so many headaches in 2017.

At the end of the campaign, the separatist parties signed a document in which they promise not to agree with Illa if none of the candidates achieves the majority necessary to form a government alone.

Salvador Illa does not hide his desire to reissue the coalition that governs Spain at the national level, which form PSOE and United We Can.

“I have been part of a coalition government for a year and a few days, the first in Spain after 40 years of democracy. I flee from all triumphalism but I believe that the government has done things reasonably well as the first coalition government. I think this same thing in Catalonia can happen ”, Salvador Illa comments to Clarion during the cycle of meetings with the candidates for the Catalan elections organized by the Efe Agency.

“I propose, and I am going to work to make it happen, to form (a coalition) with the Commons (the En Comú Podem party, the Catalan arm of Pablo Iglesias’s United We Can)” adds Illa. It is the party that most coincides with the two notes that I want to print to the government of the Generalitat: the note of change, that makes Catalonia advance, and that it be a progressive, left-wing government. And in these areas I see myself capable of forming a government with the Commons. “

Days ago, the first vice president of the government of Spain, Pablo Iglesias, stated that “there is no situation of full political and democratic normality in Spain.” Clarín asked about this.

The head of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, with his candidate in Catalonia, Salvador Illa. Photo: AFP

-But the Commons represent Podemos in Catalonia, a party whose leader and first vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, questioned the democratic quality of Spain due to the situation in Catalonia.

-The latest indices that we know of the democratic quality of Spain, specifically elaborated by the group of The Economist, value the Spanish democracy as one of the 23 most mature democracies in the world in a group of 160 countries. It is an assessment made by a team of independent experts. Does this mean that Spanish democracy is perfect? No, far from it. Does this mean that Spanish democracy has no improvement mechanisms? No, far from it. Everything is perfectible. I think that is what the vice president of the government was referring to, saying that there is room for improvement.

– Is that to say that you are proposing a possible coalition with the party that proposes amnesty for the independence prisoners and the referendum on self-determination for Catalonia?

-Both things are not possible in Spain. In our constitutional framework, neither amnesty nor a self-determination referendum is possible. Therefore I completely discard both. That is why we are not part of the same political party. This does not prevent me from collaborating with them or from forming a coalition government in Catalonia.

Madrid. Correspondent

