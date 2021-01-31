The electoral campaign in Catalonia for the elections on February 14 has already begun, and with it the decision on who to vote for and how to vote. Due to the situation in which the Catalan autonomous community is due to the pandemic, there was much debate about a possible suspension, but the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia chose to keep the aforementioned date.

Once the day for the vote and election of the new president has been confirmed, the citizens registered in Catalonia have two options. May attend to vote in person or vote by mail, for not being able to attend or for being in another autonomous community. In any case, this second is an option that has been emphasized in order to reduce possible crowds.

About this possibility, It can be carried out by going, as has always been done, to a Post Office with the vote, or by means of a digital certificate valid electronically, without leaving home. Voters who have requested their vote by mail already outnumber those who did so in 2017. The deadline to request it is next February 5 at about 2:00 p.m.

How to apply to vote by mail

Although it has been created a portal dedicated especially for voting in elections, We explain the three steps to follow. First, the voter must request their vote, either in person or electronically at a Post Office, and this body is the one that sends the request to the National Statistics Institute (INE) and the Electoral Census Office (OCE).

Afterwards, heVoters receive the necessary documentation, with an envelope with the certificate of registration in the census, the ballots of the different candidates, the voting envelope, another with the information about your polling station and the sheet in which they explain the whole process.

Finally, the vote is delivered to the Post Office, the office or the postman, and they deliver it to the table that corresponds to you.

Documentation and steps to consider

If it is in person, it is necessary to have a series of documents, without photocopies, all originals. To travel to a Post Office, you can request an appointment from the application or on your own Post’s website, and in very specific cases someone can ask for the vote for you. You must prove your identity with the National Identity Document (DNI), the passport (with photograph and signature of the holder) or the driver’s license (with photograph and signature of the holder).

By electronic means, a recognized electronic certificate is essential to enter the Correos website. They will ask for your electronic ID or valid certificate, understanding the latter also as an idCAT Certificate (following these guidelines) or other valid certificates such as the T-CAT, the FNMT or other autonomous equivalent to idCAT.

Once you have this documentation, You can vote from the moment you receive the electoral documentation. Another option to send the vote, although it requires moving, is send it by certified mail from a Post Office before February 12 at 2:00 p.m.. If the request is accepted, sending by certified mail from the Electoral Census Office to the postal address indicated will be held until February 8.