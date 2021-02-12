Voters are allowed to break the quarantine to vote, whereupon many election workers refuse. The ex-health minister is a promising candidate.

MADRID taz | It is mistakes like this that could ruin a successful campaign at the last moment. All the top candidates for the elections to the autonomous parliament in Catalonia on Sunday underwent a Covid-19 test before the television debate – except for one: Spain’s ex-health minister Salvador Illa, who left the country up to his candidacy for the office of regional head of government through the pandemic led. The PSC candidate, the Catalan offshoot of the Socialist Party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, simply stayed away from the smear. “Perhaps, like some bishops and generals, he even got himself vaccinated out of turn,” his political opponents suspected the 54-year-old professional politician. The headlines were not long in coming.

Covid-19 is the topic par excellence. The incumbent Catalan government wanted to postpone the elections to May because of the third wave of Covid. All parties supported this, with one exception – the socialist Illas. They really didn’t want to jeopardize their poll. Illa wants to score with the reputation of a good crisis manager. The Catalan Supreme Court finally ordered the arrest on Sunday. And that despite the fact that in Catalonia 391 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were counted in the last two weeks.

The numbers could get worse after the elections. Because the mobility restrictions were lifted for election campaign events. Anyone who is in quarantine because of contacts to Covid cases can still vote. Fear spreads. The postal voter turnout is increasing, that in the polling stations is likely to decrease. And 25 percent of the election workers drawn have already found a reason not to comply with this obligation. If the representations also break away, there is only one thing left: The first to cast a vote will be forced to sit at the voting table on Sunday. Refusers face fines and imprisonment.

It’s not the only anomaly. There is also the way in which the elections take place at all – for the second time the government has fatally fated the judiciary: After the independence referendum on October 1, 2017, which was banned by Madrid, and the subsequent proclamation of the disengagement from Spain intervened in Madrid. The autonomous parliament and government were dissolved and new elections were scheduled. Almost the entire old government was already in prison or in exile, like the former president of the generals, Carles Puigdemont.

Illa is supposed to bring calm to the rebellious region

The parties advocating independence won again. The new head of government, Quim Torra, was ultimately removed from office for disobedience because he had refused to have a banner in solidarity with these prisoners and exiles removed from the government building. The new elections on Sunday became necessary.

Illa is now supposed to bring calm to the rebellious region on behalf of his boss Sánchez. He is promoting a “change that works” and wants to “relegate the independence parties to the pout”. The polls narrowly see him as the winner, closely followed by the two ruling parties Together for Catalonia (JxCat) of the exiled Puigdemont, who sends Laura Borras the only woman into the race, and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) of the former vice head of government, des imprisoned Oriol Junqueras. He has been out during the day for a week and is now campaigning in favor of the executive head of government, Pere Aragonès.

If the surveys are right, two scenarios are conceivable. Despite their quarrel, the two independence parties could enter into a new coalition even if Illa wins. On the other hand, like in Madrid, Illa could try to govern with the left alternatives. To do this, however, he would need the support of the left-wing independence party ERC.

That will not be easy. Because Illa is known as a militant opponent of any aspirations for independence. One week after the 2017 referendum, for example, he and today’s EU foreign policy representative, Josep Borrell, took part in a demonstration under the motto “Stop it now!”. The parade had a flaw: among the participants was the entire Spanish right including supporters of the right-wing extremist VOX and demonstrators with flags of the Franco dictatorship.