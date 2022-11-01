Lula will visit Argentina before assuming as president of Brazil

By Federico Rivas-Molina. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s first trip as president-elect of Brazil will be to neighboring Argentina, according to what Alberto Fernández said on Monday after visiting him in São Paulo. The leader of the Workers’ Party conveyed to the president of Argentina, the first international leader he has met after winning Sunday’s elections against Jair Bolsonaro, that he plans to make that trip before taking office on January 1, 2022.

“Lula knows that Argentina is his home,” Fernandez said after the meeting in a hotel in Sao Paulo. “We talk more about the future than about the past,” he assured. Lula da Silva spent much of her first day as president-elect receiving congratulations from presidents and high-ranking foreign officials. But she made a hole in her agenda, very tight, to receive Fernández. The Argentine took a plane with a small delegation very early on Monday, barely receiving the Brazilian’s approval. With the security issue resolved, a complex point because it was an unofficial visit by a head of state, he landed at noon in Sao Paulo.

The visit has been important for Fernández. Lula da Silva will not only help repair the damaged relations between Argentina and Brazil – Fernández does not speak with Bolsonaro. The Argentine is going through low hours in Buenos Aires, besieged by the economic crisis and the disputes that are bleeding the Peronist coalition that co-leads with its vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Lula, as a friend of both, can serve as a bridge to re-establish dialogue.

Photo: The president-elect of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, greets the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during their meeting on Monday, October 31, in São Paulo. (Reuters)