The Socialist Party’s electoral victory also came about through a social movement. She won’t let the new government get away with anything.

Bolivia has voted. If Luis Arce should become the new president of Bolivia, as the first figures suggest, this is good news. It would be the removal of an ultra-right government whose direction became all too clear in just one year under Jeanine Áñez. Áñez has repeatedly expressed himself racist against the majority of the indigenous population, had the military or paramilitaries shoot at demonstrators and, according to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission, is responsible for two massacres of opposition members with her government. It is Christian-conservative and advocates an aggressively neoliberal policy.

After Áñez withdrew her candidacy due to unpopularity, the non-party candidate Carlos Mesa was not expected to change course, at least economically. The victory of the socialist Luis Arce is thus primarily to be understood as a rejection of right-wing liberal politics. With the future Vice President David Choquehuanca, an indigenous politician would again be given a central office.

The victorious “Movement to Socialism” party, MAS, is also sharply criticized by large sections of the population, including from the left. Between 2006 and 2019, under the then President Evo Morales, the MAS attempted the difficult balancing act between economic growth and social justice as well as respect for indigenous territories – a balancing act that ended in a belly landing.

Luis Arce, former Minister of Economic Affairs under Morales, stands for a policy of extractivism – i.e. the ruthless exploitation of natural resources – through which indigenous territories are being destroyed. Despite significant achievements in social policy, the party disappointed by moving closer to the business elite. Evo Morales also recently ruled authoritarian with the MAS.

Nevertheless, the election victory of Luis Arce and the MAS is a victory for the people. Because it has in the past few months a powerful land movement capable of acting from below established: While the incumbent government wanted to postpone the election date and probably wanted to avoid the election, social movements and unions built road blockades across the country and paralyzed the country.

In the best case scenario, this strong movement will not let the MAS get away with everything. There is hope that they will rebel if the party turns too far in the direction of extractivism or ignores population groups. That the party will be reminded of who it once wanted to stand up for.