Elections in Basilicata, Action: “Support for Bardi, Pd and M5s have kept us out of the coalition”

At Regional in Basilicata Action will make a programmatic agreement with the outgoing president Vito Bardi. This was announced by the regional councilor of Action, Marcello Pittellaand the regional secretary of Action Basilicata, Donato Pessolano. ''Having taken note'' of the situation, ''the indication coming from the regional direction of the party, shared by the national secretary, was that – they announced – to structure aprogrammatic alliancewith clear objectives and on very specific points with the center-right coalition. We met the presidential candidate Vito Bardi and we shared together elements of his program on which to build an agreement''.

''After months of trying to build a reformist alliance in a region where our party has achieved centrality by obtaining 12.2% in the political elections, we had to take note of the will of the Democratic Party and the M5S Of keep Action out of the coalition''. This was declared by the regional councilor of Action, Marcello Pittella, and the regional secretary of Action Basilicata, Donato Pessolano, explaining the reasons for the programmatic alliance with Vito Bardi's centre-right. ''It is clear that the objective of these parties is first and foremost that of redefine the opposition's structures national and Lucanian – they added – rather than working for the good governance of the region. The spectacle of these hours of candidates withdrawn, relaunched and burned; the internal conflicts within the Democratic Party and the M5s, the absence of any reasoning on the program demonstrate that governing a region with vetoes and conflicts is not possible. And the Lucanian left is dedicated above all to this”.

The programmatic alliance with Bardi it will be based on some points in particular such as ''the necessary relaunch of health and welfare, a reorganization and implementation of regional governance, the identification of strategies for development cwho should also evaluate the establishment of a sovereign fund against depopulation, a strategy for culture that sees Matera as a beacon. Furthermore – they said again – the new technologies linked toartificial intelligence, the energy and digital transition, the large industrial games including the automotive sector. In Bardi's programme, which is particularly relevant for us at Action, the attention to the world of work and the fight against precarious employment, with a particular focus in favor of agriculture and aiming for a high-performance forestry governance. We will explain to the citizens, as we have always done, the reasons for our choice – added Pittella and Pessolano – and we will forcefully explain the commitments and our projects for Basilicata which we will share with the coalition in support of President Bardi. We want to thank the secretary Carlo Calenda for the efforts made in these hours to find a political agreement and for the great human sensitivity that he has given us''.

Elections in Basilicata, Nardella: “Now a bold move and everyone's responsibility, especially the 5S”

“Let's first say what should happen now: a cenergy to relaunch the coalition“. This was stated in an interview with the 'Corriere della Sera' by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella regarding the center-left and the dialectics in the coalition to arrive at a common candidate in Basilicata where there was a regroupment around the name of the Pd president of the province of Matera, Piero Marrese. “We need to stop the politics of vetoes. It only does harm”, observes Nardella, according to whom “we need everyone's responsibility, starting from the friends of the Five Star Movement”.

“We have always demonstrated responsibility. Starting with Elly Schlein, our secretary. You have always used words of responsibility and a generous, helpful attitude”, underlines Mayor Nardella who recalls “our attitude in Sardinia where the Democratic Party is worth twice as much as the Five Stars. We accepted one of their candidates because she was valid. In Basilicata we struggled more to get to Marrese.”Carlo Calenda has yet to decide, I hope he remains in the coalition – he adds – The choice of Italia viva seems to me to be an element of clarity that the voters will evaluate“.