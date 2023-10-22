Elections in Argentina: the first round of the presidential elections, live

Keys to Sunday’s elections

Argentine voters face a scenario of thirds unprecedented in 40 years of democracy in Argentina, in which the parties that have fought for control of politics so far this century yearn to claw for second place to force the second round next year. November 19th. These are some of the keys to these elections, the most uncertain since the return to democracy.

Who are the candidates?

Argentines will choose between Javier Milei, an ultra who has set the pace of the campaign agitating against state spending and traditional politicians; Sergio Massa, the Minister of Economy of a worn-out Peronist Government, and Patricia Bullrich, a conservative former Security Minister who prevailed in the internal elections of the traditional right. The stage is open. The extreme right leads the polls, but none give them the results necessary to avoid a second round.

The economic crisis, at the center of the campaign

Argentina reached 138.3% year-on-year inflation last month. The minimum wage in the country is 132,000 pesos or about 380 dollars at the official exchange rate; two of them are not enough to cover the basic family basket. 40% of Argentines, some 18 million people, are poor despite the fact that unemployment is at its best figures in almost two decades: only 6.2% of working-age adults are unemployed. In addition, Argentina has the Central Bank’s reserves in the red, the income of foreign currencies plummeted due to an unprecedented drought that has affected the agro-industrial sector and a debt of 44,000 million dollars with the IMF that the Macri Government contracted in 2018.

A discussion moved to the right

Milei’s histrionics have set the agenda and his program has taken over the electoral debate on fiscal adjustment, the elimination of state offices, the public defunding of education, health and scientific research… His star proposal has been the dollarization of the economy, although the Argentine Constitution prohibits replacing the peso as the official currency. The ultra has managed to get the country to debate for months about the free carrying of weapons, about reopening the debate over legal abortion and even about the viability of a hypothetical organ market.

