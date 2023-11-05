Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/11/2023 – 20:21

The PT published this Sunday, the 5th, an official note in which it declares support for Sergio Massa’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic in Argentina. “We have no doubt in supporting the candidacy of Sergio Massa, from the União pela Pátria coalition, in our sister country. We defend regional integration to bring social justice, peace, democracy and a development project”, says an excerpt from the PT note.

The document, which bears the date of this Monday, 6th, is signed by the president of the party, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and by the party’s Secretary of International Relations, Romênio Pereira.

Peronist Sergio Massa is the current Minister of Economy in the center-left government of Alberto Fernandez. He is the candidate of the União pela Pátria coalition, which has a majority of left-wing parties, although it also includes center and right-wing parties. On November 19, Massa will face the libertarian Javier Milei, candidate of the Liberdade Avança coalition. Massa came first in the first round, but polls indicate a tight race in the second round.

An economist and coming from the financial market, Milei defends liberal proposals for the economy, such as the dollarization of the Argentine economy, the reduction of public spending and taxes. He also advocates the deregulation of gun ownership and the militarization of prisons.

“(…) Two society projects face each other: one, represented by the presidential candidacy of Sergio Massa, with a democratic and popular profile, with a government program of development and social justice; and another, from candidate Javier Milei, representing the extreme right and the ultra-economic neoliberalism of save whoever you can”, says an excerpt from the PT note

“We, Brazilians, are well aware of this second far-right alternative, which also governed our country in the previous period. We know all the pain and suffering that the disregard for the lives of the people meant for our country”, continues the party text, referring to former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The PT’s note of support this Sunday contrasts with the silence of the party’s main leader, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Even in the face of requests from allies, Lula has so far avoided formally declaring support for the Peronist candidate – which does not mean that he has not acted to help him. At the end of August, Lula met with Massa in Brasília.

The Argentine mass was also received by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and Brazil and Argentina announced on the occasion a US$600 million agreement to guarantee the financing of Brazilian exports to the neighboring country, which is suffering from a lack of dollars.

As shown by the EstadãoLula worked to release a US$1 billion loan from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to Argentina, so that Casa Rosada could pay off a previous debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Furthermore, political marketing professionals linked to the PT are also in Argentina working on Massa’s campaign. It is no coincidence that the Peronist campaign uses themes that the PT usually explores in Brazil, such as the recovery of self-esteem and the feeling of national unity, repeating the PT strategy used against Bolsonaro. Brazilian marketers such as Raul Rabelo, Otávio Antunes and Halley Arrais seek to characterize a possible management of the right-wing Milei as a “save yourself if you can”, without rules or laws.