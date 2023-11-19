They say that the famous phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid!” led Bill Clinton to the presidency of the United States. It is attributed to James Carville, the Democrat’s advisor in the successful 1992 campaign. Clinton thus changed his seat as governor of Arkansas for that of the Oval Office of the White House. George Bush, his father, had focused his campaign on foreign policy—the end of the Cold War or the Persian Gulf War—and seemed less concerned about the problems Americans faced every day. The phrase has since been used by political analysts to refer to similar processes in other parts of the world.

But of course, we Argentines are very particular people. And what is the rule in other latitudes does not work in my country. Otherwise it could not be explained that Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy of a country that has accumulated inflation of 103.2% as of September 2023 – 140% year-on-year – as a candidate for president, with a poverty rate of 40, would run as a candidate for president. 1% in the first semester of this year, which affects 56.2% of Argentine children. Carville would fall flat if he found out that this minister was the most elected candidate for president in the first round, with 36.42% of the votes.

