On Sunday, with more than 55% of the votes, the elected president of Argentina was Javier Milei, a man who receives messages from his dead dog. The first lady is—for now—her girlfriend Fátima Florez, a comedic actress whose highlight is her imitation of her boyfriend’s dark nemesis, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The vice president is Victoria Villarruel, who perseveringly defends the genocidaires of the dictatorship that was in power between 1976 and 1983. Millions of Argentines accompany these beings in the idea that everything can be destroyed. That there are no citizens but buyers and sellers of things, even their own bodies. That the weak and the dispossessed are lazy and do not want to work. That social justice is aberrant. That the State must disappear. That everyone has to ensure their well-being and not worry about that of others. That there should be no public health or education. A former television panelist formed a party in two years and became president of a country that in 2023—paradoxically—will celebrate four decades of democracy achieved through blood, and does so with a founding idea: we must put an end to politicians (although he is one: the main one). It is the same country where, in 2022, the film Argentina, 1985, about the trial of the military junta that took place during the Government of Raúl Alfonsín, brought more than a million spectators to the cinemas, especially young people, who applauded standing up. Is it the same country, are they the same young people? When his friend Max Brod asked him if he believed in hope, Franz Kafka replied: “Yes, of course, I believe in hope. But not for us. For us there is no hope.” A long journey awaits us towards the end of the night. But on Sunday, after the results were known, Milei said, in her speech: “In 35 years we will once again be a world power.” Thirty-five years. Will there be an end?

