Regional elections will be held this Sunday in Argentina. They will be in Salta, in the north of the country; Tierra del Fuego, to the south and near the so-called End of the World; and La Pampa, a neighboring province of Buenos Aires. In the province of San Juan, the elections for governor and lieutenant governor were also contemplated, but due to a suspension of the Supreme Court, only deputies and mayors will vote. Finally, in Tucumán, a province to the north and a neighbor of Salta, they were also suspended in all their categories.

When and where will the voting take place?

On May 14, the elections will be held in the four provinces during the so-called third super Sunday of the year and the polls will work from 08:00 to 18:00. Days ago, on May 7, there were votes in Jujuy, La Rioja and Misiones; almost a month ago, on April 16, in Río Negro and Neuquén.

For what positions and who can vote in Salta?

This will be one of the provinces of Argentina where there will be votes for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as for 11 provincial senators, 30 provincial deputies, 60 mayors and 343 councilors. So far, the Electoral Tribunal of Salta has detailed that there are a total of 12,207 postulated candidates with 1,082,462 active voters. In total there are 545,725 women voters who represent more than 50% of the population; 536,724 men with 49% and there are 13 non-binary people on the electoral roll.

The votes, which will be made through the Single Electronic Ballot System, will have 11 competitors, in addition to the current governor, Gustavo Ruberto Sáenz, who will run for re-election in the entity along with Antonio Morocco for the Gustavo Governor Alliance.

Who are the candidates?

The opposition candidates who will run for governor will be: Claudio Del Pla (Left Front MST-Partido Obrero); Daniela Planes Saiz (Party of Workers for Socialism); Emilio Estrada (Avancemos Front); Lia Verónica Caliva (Salta Para Todos – Caliva Gobernadora); Lucio Paz Martínez (Salta Front Advances With You); Marcos Tognolini (Movement Toward Socialism); Mauro Sabbadini (Front Jumps With Happiness); Miguel Nanni (Together for Change); Ramiro Escorin (Electoral Instrument for Popular Unity); Violeta Gil (Worker Policy); Walter Wayar (Between All) and Mauro Sabbadini (Front Salta Goes With Happiness).

How can I know where to vote?

The Electoral Tribunal of the Province of Salta enabled, within its web page, a directory to locate the checkbox where citizens can find out where they will vote. In this you only need to enter the DNA and select the sex with which they are identified in the official document.

Land of Fire

For what positions do people vote in Tierra del Fuego?

In Tierra del Fuego there will be votes for governor, lieutenant governor, as well as for 23 legislators (15 incumbents and 8 alternates), 3 mayors and 8 municipal councilors (5 incumbents and 3 alternates). In the event of a second round, if the candidate did not obtain more than 50% of the votes in accordance with the provisions of the provincial Constitution, everything will be defined on May 28. According to the entity’s electoral roll, there are a total of 141,548 people authorized to vote.

The voter may present himself with the last document obtained to select his candidate on the ballots, according to the official site of the Judiciary of the Province of Tierra del Fuego. “The important thing is that you do not go with a version of the document that is older than the one that appears in the definitive register. You cannot vote with electronic versions of the National Identity Document (DNI)”, according to the authorities.

Who will be the candidates and from which parties?

As in Salta, the current governor Gustavo Melella, who has been in office since 2019, will try to be re-elected by the United Front We Make a Future together with Mónica Urquiza.

The opposition candidates who will be on the ballot to compete for the posts of governor and lieutenant governor are grouped by Together for Change (Pablo Daniel Blanco and Federico Frigerio); FIT- Unit (Lucía Zulma Fernández and María Luisa Meza); PRO (by Héctor Tito Stefani and Paulino Rossi) and TDF Republicans (Andrea Almirón de Pauli and Sebastián Galdeano).

How can I know where to vote?

The Judiciary of Tierra del Fuego enabled, within its web page, a directory to locate the box where citizens and know where they can vote just by entering their ID and authenticating themselves.

The Pampa

For what positions do you vote in La Pampa?

This weekend there will be votes for the positions of governor, lieutenant governor and 40 seats of provincial deputies; This will also include 61 mayors, 519 councilors, 18 presidents of promotion commissions, 90 members and 195 titular and alternate justices of the peace. This gives a total of 925 charges to be renewed during election day. According to the entity’s electoral roll, there are a total of 298,050 people authorized to vote.

The Electoral Tribunal of La Pampa approved 17 model ballots and, according to the authorities, you can vote if you meet two requirements: “Argentine citizens residing in the province of La Pampa, who are 16 years of age or older, are provincial voters of the election, and that they are not excluded by article 3 of the National Electoral Code”; In addition to this, there will be four documents that could be presented to identify themselves: Civic Book / Enrollment Book, DNI, DNI Card of the Celeste Book or the New DNI.

Who are the candidates?

Sergio Ziliotto, who is the current governor of the province, will be competing to be re-elected in the position at the hands of the Pampean Justicialista Front at the hands of the deputy Alicia Mayoral, who is running to be lieutenant governor.

Prominent candidates for the provincial government include Martín Berhongaray of Together for Change; Luciano González for the Left Front; Claudio Acosta of the Party from the Foot; Héctor Fazzini for the Pampean Federalist Movement; and Juan Carlos Tierno from the Organized Community.

How can I know where to vote?

He Electoral Court of the Province of La Pampa opened a web page so that the residents of the entity could locate where they should vote. You only need to have the National Identity Document number on hand and select the sex on the website.

San Juan

For what positions do you vote in San Juan?

Due to the suspension carried out by the Supreme Court in Argentina, the election of governor, legislative and municipal positions will not take place; however, there will be elections to elect 17 proportional deputies, 19 departmental deputies and 19 departmental mayors at the hands of their councilors. According to the Electoral Tribunal, there are a total of 603,276 active voters for Sunday.

Argentine citizens will be able to vote on the ballot directly by presenting their DNI, as well as the Immigration Certificate, if applicable, the Identity Card or “other documents issued by the National Registry of Persons”, indicates the Court in a resolution made on January 2, 2023.

Until now, the current governor, Sergio Uñac, called for the entity to exercise this right: “We turned out en masse to vote. Let’s show that we sanjuaninos want to elect our authorities”.

How can I know where to vote?

The Judiciary of San Juan created a web page where citizens can consult where they can vote by simply entering their ID and selecting the sex with which they identify. As in Salta, the option for non-binary people is available in this case.

When does the electoral ban begin in La Pampa, Salta, San Juan and Tierra del Fuego?

The electoral ban for the elections in the Argentine provinces will begin 40 hours before the opening of the polls and will be extended for three more hours at the end of the day. This means that by 9:00 p.m. this prohibition would end.