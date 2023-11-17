Waiting for Milei to close the campaign in Córdoba

The far-right candidate Javier Milei will close his campaign this afternoon in the city of Córdoba, Argentina’s second electoral district and a bastion of anti-Kirchnerism, where he hopes to garner enough votes to turn around the predictions against Sergio Massa. The crowd begins to gradually fill Hipólito Irigoyen Avenue, which has closed two entire streets since the morning for the rally.

The atmosphere is festive. Azucena Martínez, a 28-year-old seamstress and textile entrepreneur, brought her two daughters, ages eight and six, to the campaign closing event. Originally from Salta, in the northern Andean region of Argentina, she says she will vote for Milei because a few months ago she was about to launch her own clothing brand, but the 18% devaluation that the peso suffered in August caught her “with money in her pocket.” hand evaporating”. “I couldn’t invest the money and I stagnated.”

In the primaries, Azucena and her husband supported the left-wing candidate, Myriam Bregman, because of her empathy with workers and indigenous peoples. “I like the ideas she has. But now we have to vote for change. I hope Milei also takes us indigenous people into account.”

“We are between saving the country or having politicians continue to steal from us. It makes me angry that presidents go by plane for trips of a couple of blocks while workers suffer.”

What would you ask Milei if you are president?

“Investment. I want possibilities to maintain my economy. To fulfill my dreams.”