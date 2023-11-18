The Argentine Electoral Chamber calls versions of fraud in the second round “unfounded”

The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) of Argentina maintained this Saturday that “the presentations about alleged fraud in the elections carried out by Javier Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), are “absolutely unfounded” in view of this presidential runoff. Sunday, in which he will face the Peronist Sergio Massa.

The electoral action secretary of the (CNE), Sebastián Schimmel, told local media that “these are absolutely unfounded versions, because not even on the networks they accompany them with arguments, but they generate this climate that tries to be one of distrust.”

For several days, Milei’s party has agitated the existence of a “colossal fraud”, but has not presented the evidence to justice. “There is no complaint, no fact that justifies this concern,” Schimmel tried to clarify about the suspicions of fraud.

Precisely for this reason, one day before the election, the National Electoral Chamber summoned the representatives of both parties to reduce tension. The meeting ended after 2 in the afternoon, Argentina time, and, according to the Telam agency, it was a “cordial meeting” and on good terms, but since it was informal, they did not leave minutes and agreed not to give more information about it.

With information from EFE