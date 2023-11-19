This Sunday, November 19, Argentines elect new president between the current Minister of Economy, the centrist Peronist Sergio Massaand the libertarian Javier Milei, in one of the closest elections in recent years, according to polls.

In the In the first round, which took place on October 22, Massa obtained 37% of the votes and Milei 30%. Since none of the candidates obtained the majority of the votes, it was necessary to hold a second round today. The first results would be known around 9 pm local time (7 pm Colombia time).

This Sunday’s electoral participation could be slightly higher than that which occurred in the general elections, when 77.6 percent of the voters voted. Until 6 pm (local time) participation was 76%, but it is estimated that this number will grow a few points.

The ballot of Sergio Massa, candidate of the Union for the Homeland, bears the number 134. At the top, you can see a photo of Massa with his running mate, the Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi. In the upper right corner, there are images of Juan Domingo Perón, Eva Perón and Néstor Kirchner.

Meanwhile, the ballot of Javier Milei, La Libertad Avanza candidate, bears the number 135. In the center, you can see a photo of Milei with his running mate, national representative Victoria Villarruel. Below them, there is a multicolored eagle, the party’s symbol. At the bottom, there is a lion, symbol of the economist.

16:30 p.m. Results when ‘consolidated’ and ‘representative’ The Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, gave a press conference to give details about election day. Vitobello stated that The results will be published when they are “consolidated” and “representative”and also highlighted the transparency of the system, amidst a certain distrust that was generated from Javier Milei’s bunker, even in the run-up to the second round. 16:20 p.m. Participation: 76% of the voters voted In this Sunday’s elections, 76% of the voters voted until 6 pm local time (4 pm Colombia time), according to data released by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) when the polls closed. See also Without eyes or teeth: the end suffered by a terrorist who planted a bomb It is a higher percentage than in the first round on October 22, when 74% had voted up to this time. 16:00 p.m. Former candidate Bullrich voted and asked to have hope The former presidential candidate of Together for Change (center-right), Patricia Bullrich, requested that, starting tomorrow, “People have hope that they didn’t have four years ago,” after casting his vote in the runoff between the ruling party Sergio Massa and the opposition Javier Milei. It should be remembered that Bullrich, third in the first round, announced his support for Milei 1:00 p.m. Reports of possible fraud La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei’s party, has been making allegations of possible fraud or irregular maneuvers, which could anticipate complaints from that space if it does not have a favorable result, according to the ‘AFP’ agency.

