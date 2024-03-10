Separate voting is not permitted: the ballot paper with the vote expressed for a Presidential candidate and for a list other than those connected to him will be considered void.

The voter can therefore:

• vote for a Presidential candidate, and in that case the vote does NOT extend to the connected lists;

• vote for a list, and the vote also extends to the Presidential candidate;

• vote for a Presidential candidate and one of the related lists.

The candidate who obtains the greatest number of valid votes will be elected.