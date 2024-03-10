Elections in Abruzzo: how to vote and the profiles of the candidates
Abruzzo to vote for the regional elections. Polling stations open from 7am to 11pm. The challenge is two-way: on one side there is Marco Marsilio, outgoing governor supported by the centre-right, on the other Luciano D'Amico, supported by the centre-left. All eyes on the turnout. The Abruzzo polls also have a national reverberation: a further test, after the Sardinian one, to weigh the internal balance between the governing parties. Also in view of the European elections.
Who is Luciano D'Amico
Luciano D'Amico was born on 3 January 1960 in Torricella Peligna, in the province of Chieti. He is the former rector of the University of Teramo and former president of Trasporto Unico Abruzzese (Tua), a company that manages urban public transport. Candidate of the centre-left supported by a very large field, he can count on the support of 6 lists: Pd, M5S, Action, Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra e Democracy Solidale, Italia Viva with the Italian Socialist Party and +Europa, Abruzzo Insieme (civic list). Among the key points of his program are: the reduction of waiting lists in the healthcare field; the adaptation of the motorway network; the strengthening of the railway system; the establishment of new companies in the area to curb youth unemployment.
Who is Marco Marsilio
Marco Marsilio was born on 17 February 1968 in Rome and is the outgoing governor of the Abruzzo Region. A member of Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia, he is also supported by the lists of Lega, Forza Italia, Udc, Noi Moderati and Marsilio Presidente. He is running for a second term and among the key points of his program are: the opening of hospital construction sites using the resources of the Pnrr; the improvement of infrastructure including motorways and railways; the establishment of new companies to launch the recovery of the labor market.
How to vote
Separate voting is not permitted: the ballot paper with the vote expressed for a Presidential candidate and for a list other than those connected to him will be considered void.
The voter can therefore:
• vote for a Presidential candidate, and in that case the vote does NOT extend to the connected lists;
• vote for a list, and the vote also extends to the Presidential candidate;
• vote for a Presidential candidate and one of the related lists.
The candidate who obtains the greatest number of valid votes will be elected.
#Elections #Abruzzo #vote #profiles #candidates
Leave a Reply