There defeat in Abruzzo does not change Elly Schlein's line. A line that “has always been the same from the beginning, from the primaries”, say his followers. That is, that 'stubbornly unitary' which, however, despite the broad coalition, did not serve to conquer the region which clearly confirmed the Melonian Marco Marsilio as president. But for Schlein it is not year zero of the progressive camp. Indeed, the secretary raises the question. You focus on the narrow “gap” between the two coalitions to say that is the direction. “By joining our forces around a common vision we have reopened the game and reduced” the gap that existed at the beginning of the electoral campaign. “This encourages us to continue to fight with even more determination to build a solid alternative“.

This is what we are trying to do in Basilicata at this time too in the hope that the game can be closed on a unitary candidacy. From the reformist area of ​​the Dem, an alert arrives to the secretary to make the weight of the Democratic Party count more in the candidacy match. After the first party podium in Sardinia, Abruzzo sees the Dems growing with 20% and more (11 points more than in the 2019 regional elections) and the 5 Stars in free fall. From the analysis of the vote today in the Senate with Francesco Boccia, a “black hole” in L'Aquila is highlighted. “No arrogance but Conte recognize our centrality”, they say from the Dem minority.

Schlein, however, moves in a more 'secular' way, privileging the coalition and the competitiveness of the proposal put forward. The best solution to win, in short. As long as the coalition holds. Unlike what happened in Abruzzo with the collapse of the 5 Star Movement. AND there are those among the dems who observe that the time has come for Conte to choose: do you want to be in a coalition to win or cultivate your own backyard? In the meantime, the minority asks Schlein to speed up the lists for the European elections. With a view to meanwhile thinking about strengthening the Democratic Party in proportional voting. “We have to put the team on the field. The strength of our administrators on the list can bring us a couple of percentage points.”

For Matteo Ricci, PD mayor of Pesaro, “it is useful to do the lists as soon as possible”. Unlike many other dem leaders, Ricci is in favor of Schlein running: “The Democratic Party must compete with Fdi for the role of first party. From this perspective, the polarization between our secretary and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and therefore her candidacy, I believe it is an element that can help us compete better”, he observes while the desire for a TV discussion with the Prime Minister remains confirmed on the part of the dem.

As for the construction of the alternative with other opposition forces, 5 Stars first and foremost, there are no counter-tendency voices in the Democratic Party despite the less than brilliant performance of the allies. “And what other way would there be? Take away a piece and it's even worse”, says a big name close to Schlein in Transatlantic. But it is a transversal evaluation in the Democratic Party. While work continues on common proposals in Parliament. Yesterday there was a meeting of the technicians of all the opposition forces on the proposed popular initiative law on the minimum wage. Then there will be Raffaele Fitto on the Pnrr in the chamber, Prime Minister Meloni's communications in view of the EU council: all moments in which the opposition will try to form a common front.

From Romano Prodi comes the push to move forward in building the alternative: “To cultivate a large field you need many farmers. I must say that the farmers have increased, a lot, but they are still not enough, therefore, the large field must still be cultivated and it is very important that it grows as it is growing.” “It's a good sowing, it could have gone better, but I think that Abruzzo is Abruzzo… If we then want to look in the broad field, things in the Democratic Party have gone very well, but that's not enough”, underlines Prodi and Schlein takes up the Professor's 'agricultural' metaphor. “We will continue to sow, we know that it will be patient construction work”, remarks the Democratic secretary. “Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but we do not lose hope or determination and we will relaunch the challenge in view of the next rounds and the European elections”.