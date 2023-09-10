A single voting day has ended in all regions of Russia

In all regions of Russia, elections ended on a single voting day. In 2023, election campaigns of various levels were held in 85 constituent entities – the only exceptions were Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El, St. Petersburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug). This time, the first election campaigns took place in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which returned to Russia a year earlier. The first results are in the material of Lenta.ru.

Russians elected 21 governors and deputies of 20 regional parliaments

Countrywide passed more than four thousand election campaigns. More than 81 thousand candidates took part in the elections at all levels, vying for 34 thousand different mandates and positions.

81 000 candidates took part in elections at all levels

In most regions, voters had the opportunity to vote for three days – from September 8 to 10, and only in five – from one to two days. In addition, online voting took place in 25 regions.

Russians elected 21 governors and 20 regional parliaments. In addition, by-elections of State Duma deputies were held in four regions. During the remaining campaigns, the composition of government bodies at the municipal level was determined.

How told Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova, the CEC received 281 appeals, which may contain information about violations. She clarified that of this number, 104 appeals concerned the organization of voting in Moscow.

Photo: Sergey Tarasov / RIA Novosti

It is also worth noting that this is the last election campaign before March 2024, when presidential elections will be held in Russia, which by law cannot be combined with voting at another level.

When will the Russian presidential elections take place?

According to the law, the date of presidential elections in Russia should be set on the second Sunday of the month in which the previous elections were held. Accordingly, in 2024 the vote should take place on March 17.

The final decision on the date of elections is made by the Federation Council. Senators must make their decision no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the second Sunday in March 2024.

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said in August 2023 that no innovations for voters are planned during the presidential campaign. According to her, in the presidential elections the Central Election Commission should not offer impromptu proposals, but use well-tested mechanisms.

Mayoral elections were held in Moscow

In Moscow, elections were held for the mayor of the city and deputies in 13 municipalities of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts (TiNAO). According to the Public Headquarters for Observing Elections in the capital, as of 20:00 on Sunday, September 10, that is, after the closing of polling stations, the number of voters was about 3.3 million people.

In remote electronic voting (DEG) in the Moscow mayoral elections as of the morning of September 10 took part more than 2.5 million people.

Competing for the post of mayor of the city are parliamentarian from the State Duma Dmitry Gusev (party “A Just Russia – For Truth”), vice-speakers of the lower house of parliament Vladislav Davankov (“New People”) and Boris Chernyshev (LDPR), as well as Moscow City Duma deputy Leonid Zyuganov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) and the current head of the city Sergei Sobyanin (United Russia).

Sergei Sobyanin based on the results of decoding online voting data dials, preliminary, more than two million votes, Leonid Zyuganov is in second place. Deputy head of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev congratulated the current mayor on his victory.

Direct elections of governors were held in another 20 regions

Direct elections of governors were held in another two dozen regions: in the Moscow region, Amur, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kemerovo, Magadan, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Oryol, Pskov, Samara, Smolensk and Tyumen regions, in the Altai, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky territories, in Yakutia and Khakassia, as well as in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

According to data CEC, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Mikhail Kotyukov gains 70.5 percent after processing 30 percent of the protocols. The head of the Amur region, Vasily Orlov, is in the lead with 83.43 percent of the votes after processing 70.49 percent of the protocols. His colleague from Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako is in the lead with 73.69 percent of the votes after processing 70.12 percent of the protocols.

The head of the Novosibirsk region, Andrei Travnikov, scores 76.13 percent after processing 31 percent of the protocols. The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, scores 81.8 percent after processing 33.66 percent of the protocols.

Acting Head of the Omsk Region Vitaly Khotsenko scores 75.58 percent after processing 18.52 percent of the protocols. The head of the Altai Territory, Viktor Tomenko, scores 76.72 percent after processing 55.5 percent of the protocols. The head of Kuzbass, Sergei Tsivilev, scores 87.27 percent after processing 2.41 percent of the protocols.

The final results of all elections will be released after the votes have been fully counted.

In addition, deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug) at a meeting on Sunday, September 10, elected Governor Dmitry Artyukhov as head of the region for a second term.

Photo: Alexey Malgavko / RIA Novosti

Other campaigns

Elections of deputies to regional legislative assemblies took place in Bashkiria, Buryatia, Yakutia, Khakassia, Kalmykia, DPR and LPR, in Transbaikalia and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, as well as in Arkhangelsk, Vladimir, Zaporozhye, Ivanovo, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Rostov, Smolensk, Ulyanovsk, Kherson and Yaroslavl regions.

Additional elections to the State Duma were held in four single-mandate constituencies in the Lipetsk region, Krasnoyarsk region, Karachay-Cherkessia and Crimea.

Elections for the mayor of the city took place in Khabarovsk, where after processing a quarter of the protocols is in the lead the current mayor of the city is Sergei Kravchuk with 47.61 percent of the votes. During the remaining campaigns, the composition of government bodies at the municipal level was determined.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone destroyed a polling station in the Zaporozhye region; the Central Election Commission called it a terrorist attack.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a polling station in one of the settlements of the Zaporozhye region, said Nikolai Bulaev, deputy chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission. According to him, the attack occurred around 02:05 Moscow time, the premises were completely destroyed. By luck, there were no people there.

In turn, the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, commenting on this incident, named his terrorist act, which was given the go-ahead by the West.