08/24/2024

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad harshly criticized the PRTB candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal, without mentioning his name directly. Haddad spoke at a campaign rally for Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) this Saturday, the 24th, alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Haddad also referred to Boulos’ other opponents when he said that “the competition is very weak”, but the references to Marçal were clearer.

“We have to take Boulos and Marta to the second round. In the second round, depending on the situation, we will be able to discuss ideas for São Paulo. Then, that guy who wants to build a thousand-meter-high building, a cable car… we need to understand a phenomenon. You’ve noticed, Boulos, every bad character wants to appear crazy. But he’s still a bad character,” said the minister.

He said that it is necessary to “identify who it is and warn our neighbors, our coworkers. Warn them of the risks the city is facing, and avoid the madness that we have seen when a bad character takes power. This has already happened to Brazil, but we will not let it happen to São Paulo,” referring, without mentioning his name, to former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Haddad said that Boulos and his deputy, former mayor Marta Suplicy (PT), will provide an “excellent administration” and will put the city back on the cutting edge. “Marta returned to the PT to ally herself with this young leader, Guilherme Boulos, from another party, the PSOL, who is forming a large progressive coalition to restore São Paulo’s self-esteem and to put São Paulo once again at the forefront of the most modern urban planning in the world,” said Haddad.

He said that previous left-wing administrations in the city – his own, as well as Marta Suplicy and Luiza Erundina – left marks of modernity in the capital of São Paulo.

Haddad emphasized the symbolism of the event, because his party, the PT, has already governed São Paulo with allied parties. This is the first time that the party has supported a candidate from another party for mayor of São Paulo.